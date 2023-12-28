Angela Mazza in Montclair, N.J., November 2023 (BILLY PINKNEY)

“Montclair means a lot to me. I love the beautiful town, especially when the iris flowers bloom in the spring. I enjoy visiting the gardens even in the fall because it reminds me of my husband, who passed away many years ago.” Angela Mazza

Little Falls resident Angela Mazza, 83, visits the Presby Iris Gardens on Thursday afternoons.

About the Series

In collaboration with Montclair State University’s “Intro to Photojournalism” class, led by Thomas Franklin in the School of Communication and Media, we bring you the “People of Montclair” series.

Inspired by the renowned Humans of New York project by Brandon Stanton, MSU students set out to capture the essence of Montclair. The project involved students photographing locals across various Montclair settings, ranging from bustling streets to parks. Each photo is accompanied by the individual’s response to the question, “What do you like most about Montclair?” Through their lenses, these students have captured what makes Montclair so special to its residents.