Clarence Booker Jr., Montclair, N.J., November 2023 (DEVIN CASTILLO)

“My favorite thing about Montclair has to be the people, man! I love interacting with people like you or just anyone who is willing to smile with me. I will tell you one thing: Montclair is very diverse, and the characters you see help me make memories that I can cherish for a lifetime.” Clarence Booker Jr.

Clarence Booker Jr., originally from Richmond, Virginia, is now a Montclair resident. In his spare time, he likes to go to different populated areas in Montclair and sing while playing jazz music with his speaker and microphone. He usually comes around on Sundays cause he knows that’s usually a day people are off from work.

About the Series

In collaboration with Montclair State University’s “Intro to Photojournalism” class, led by Thomas Franklin in the School of Communication and Media, we bring you the “People of Montclair” series.

Inspired by the renowned Humans of New York project by Brandon Stanton, MSU students set out to capture the essence of Montclair. The project involved students photographing locals across various Montclair settings, ranging from bustling streets to parks. Each photo is accompanied by the individual’s response to the question, “What do you like most about Montclair?” Through their lenses, these students have captured what makes Montclair so special to its residents.