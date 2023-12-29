Corinne Walther, Montclair, N.J., November 2023 (SAL DIMAGGIO)

“I think my favorite thing since being back is probably the diversity of people, of food, of landscapes. I love that I can walk into the woods or get into the city in like 20 minutes either way. There are infinite possibilities of what you can do and the connections you can make here.” Corinne Walther

Corinne Walther recently moved back to her childhood hometown of Montclair after living in Michigan.

About the Series

In collaboration with Montclair State University’s “Intro to Photojournalism” class, led by Thomas Franklin in the School of Communication and Media, we bring you the “People of Montclair” series.

Inspired by the renowned Humans of New York project by Brandon Stanton, MSU students set out to capture the essence of Montclair. The project involved students photographing locals across various Montclair settings, ranging from bustling streets to parks. Each photo is accompanied by the individual’s response to the question, “What do you like most about Montclair?” Through their lenses, these students have captured what makes Montclair so special to its residents.