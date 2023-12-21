David Wright and Diane Borradaile, Montclair, N.J., November 2023 (IRISH MALIBORSKI)

“I like the diversity, the walkability, the dual system – the bike ability and the train. We love Montclair. We’ve been here for many years, but Diane and I didn’t grow up here.” David Wright

David Wright and Diane Borradaile are long-time Montclair residents who raised their family in Montclair, along with their dog Theo.

About the Series

In collaboration with Montclair State University’s “Intro to Photojournalism” class, led by Thomas Franklin in the School of Communication and Media, we bring you the “People of Montclair” series.

Inspired by the renowned Humans of New York project by Brandon Stanton, MSU students set out to capture the essence of Montclair. The project involved students photographing locals across various Montclair settings, ranging from bustling streets to parks. Each photo is accompanied by the individual’s response to the question, “What do you like most about Montclair?” Through their lenses, these students have captured what makes Montclair so special to its residents.