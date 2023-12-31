Mariah Ayscue (he/him), Montclair, N.J., November 2023 (RYAN MOCA)

“I grew up here, which is nice. I’m a poet and a singer, so being able to be connected to other artists and everything makes it so unique here. There are private businesses I’ve worked in Montclair, so the coffee shops have a special place in my heart, and I work at The Clairidge, so the movies have always been a staple too. I’m never worried about not being able to meet other artists. That’s probably my favorite thing is meeting other creative people in Montclair.” Mariah Ayscue

Mariah Ayscue is a local artist who was born and raised in Montclair. He frequents the Montclair Farmers Market at Walnut Street Station, oftentimes wearing an elaborate headpiece.

About the Series

In collaboration with Montclair State University’s “Intro to Photojournalism” class, led by Thomas Franklin in the School of Communication and Media, we bring you the “People of Montclair” series.

Inspired by the renowned Humans of New York project by Brandon Stanton, MSU students set out to capture the essence of Montclair. The project involved students photographing locals across various Montclair settings, ranging from bustling streets to parks. Each photo is accompanied by the individual’s response to the question, “What do you like most about Montclair?” Through their lenses, these students have captured what makes Montclair so special to its residents.