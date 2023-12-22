Martha Nowycky, Montclair, N.J., November 2023 (DAVID BIEN AMIE)

“I just love it. I love how approximate it is to New York because of how it translates to here with all the theatres and movies. There used to be four local, acting type theatres. I know everybody on my block, so there’s that neighborliness that comes from shared stuff. That’s what I mean by approximate to New York.” Martha Nowycky

Martha Nowycky moved to Montclair 25 years ago for a job offer she received. Nowycky still lives in Montclair and likes to take her dog, Morgan, to the park from time to time.

About the Series

In collaboration with Montclair State University’s “Intro to Photojournalism” class, led by Thomas Franklin in the School of Communication and Media, we bring you the “People of Montclair” series.

Inspired by the renowned Humans of New York project by Brandon Stanton, MSU students set out to capture the essence of Montclair. The project involved students photographing locals across various Montclair settings, ranging from bustling streets to parks. Each photo is accompanied by the individual’s response to the question, “What do you like most about Montclair?” Through their lenses, these students have captured what makes Montclair so special to its residents.