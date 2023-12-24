Pete DiMatteo, Montclair, N.J., Novemeber 2023 (SEAN KUHN)

“I think it’s amazing, you know. You literally have everything you need in one spot. Like you want Chinese food, Thai food, Italian…you want to just grab a little bagel or something it’s right here. So if you want to go out for drinks, yeah, plenty of options there too. So, you know it’s a nice time to live here.” Pete DiMatteo

Pete DiMatteo, a Montclair State University alumni, grew up in Roseland but remembers downtown Montclair fondly. For the last five years, he has been running the family business, Belgiovine’s Italian Deli on Bloomfield Avenue. About 15 years ago, his father and uncle bought the business from the previous owners, and they’ve been serving the Montclair community ever since.

About the Series

In collaboration with Montclair State University’s “Intro to Photojournalism” class, led by Thomas Franklin in the School of Communication and Media, we bring you the “People of Montclair” series.

Inspired by the renowned Humans of New York project by Brandon Stanton, MSU students set out to capture the essence of Montclair. The project involved students photographing locals across various Montclair settings, ranging from bustling streets to parks. Each photo is accompanied by the individual’s response to the question, “What do you like most about Montclair?” Through their lenses, these students have captured what makes Montclair so special to its residents.