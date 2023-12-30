Rob Henke, Montclair, N.J., November 2023 (KYLE GOLDWARE)

“So I lived in Nutley, N.J., for a number of years. I’m a Chicagoan originally, and I was never accepted into the town, I felt like. Bought the same newspaper from the same place every day, so obviously, this is back in the early 90s, and was just never met with a ‘Hello.’ When I moved to Montclair in 1994, the first thing I noticed was when I went to the auto parts store, down there on the southern part of Bloomfield Avenue, that there was jazz—WBGO jazz playing on the radio. Everyone was like ‘Hey man,’ so I always found this a very welcoming town, which is why I’ve stayed here for so many years.” Rob Henke

Rob Henke, a musician, has been living in Montclair for many years after relocating from Chicago.

About the Series

In collaboration with Montclair State University’s “Intro to Photojournalism” class, led by Thomas Franklin in the School of Communication and Media, we bring you the “People of Montclair” series.

Inspired by the renowned Humans of New York project by Brandon Stanton, MSU students set out to capture the essence of Montclair. The project involved students photographing locals across various Montclair settings, ranging from bustling streets to parks. Each photo is accompanied by the individual’s response to the question, “What do you like most about Montclair?” Through their lenses, these students have captured what makes Montclair so special to its residents.