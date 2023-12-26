Todd Smith, Montclair, N.J., November 2023 (IVANA RAGUSA)

“I moved to Montclair in 1963, I was only in the first grade then. My dad got relocated to New York City and someone said this was the spot to be. That was in ’63, and it’s changed, but it’s really kind of the same flavor. It’s got a little bit of everything.” Todd Smith

Montclair local Todd Smith reminisces about Montclair while he helps his old friend John at J Tech Auto Repair in Montclair.

About the Series

In collaboration with Montclair State University’s “Intro to Photojournalism” class, led by Thomas Franklin in the School of Communication and Media, we bring you the “People of Montclair” series.

Inspired by the renowned Humans of New York project by Brandon Stanton, MSU students set out to capture the essence of Montclair. The project involved students photographing locals across various Montclair settings, ranging from bustling streets to parks. Each photo is accompanied by the individual’s response to the question, “What do you like most about Montclair?” Through their lenses, these students have captured what makes Montclair so special to its residents.