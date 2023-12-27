Venice Jackson, Montclair, N.J., November 2023 (VINCENT CIANICULLO)

“I was raised in Montclair, so I love Montclair. I just enjoy my neighborhood and the community. it was always about community and the kids. I love it. I love how they look out for each other. I went to Grass Roots, my kids went to Grass Roots, and now my grandkids go to Grass Roots, so it kept on going, and we all looked out for each other.” Venice Jackson

Crossing guard Venice Jackson helps children and parents cross the street at the Bradford School in Montclair. She is particularly proud of the fact that several generations of her family have participated in the summer enrichment program, Montclair Grass Roots.

About the Series

In collaboration with Montclair State University’s “Intro to Photojournalism” class, led by Thomas Franklin in the School of Communication and Media, we bring you the “People of Montclair” series.

Inspired by the renowned Humans of New York project by Brandon Stanton, MSU students set out to capture the essence of Montclair. The project involved students photographing locals across various Montclair settings, ranging from bustling streets to parks. Each photo is accompanied by the individual’s response to the question, “What do you like most about Montclair?” Through their lenses, these students have captured what makes Montclair so special to its residents.