Music Director John David Whitener introduces a song to the crowd at Union Congregational Church in Montclair, N.J., during the first-ever “Singing With Pride” concert on Saturday, December 2. (Photo: Sal DiMaggio)

On Saturday, December 2, a newly established Pride Choir gave its inaugural concert, “Singing With Pride.”

The choir, formed by Union Congregational Church‘s co-music director, John David Whitener, and communications coordinator, Kim Crabtree, in partnership with Out Montclair, is an LGBTQ+ community choir that aims to promote inclusivity and diversity through music.

Tenor Rebecca Freeman wears rainbow-colored earrings in support of the LGBTQ+ community during the “Singing With Pride Concert.” at the Union Congregational Church on Saturday, December 2. (Photo: Sal DiMaggio)

Sonia Brand-Fisher and Ash Hudak watch music director John David Whitener during the performance of “I Carry Your Heart With Me” during the “Singing With Pride” concert at the Union Congregational Church on Saturday, December 2. (SAL DIMAGGIO)

Choir members Jamie Stapel, Sonia Brand-Fisher, and Ash Hudak sing in the “Singing With Pride” inaugural concert at the Union Congregation Church in Montclair on Saturday, December 2. (SAL DIMAGGIO)

Choir co-founder Madeline Gale takes a photo with her phone during the first-ever “Singing With Pride” concert at the Union Congregational Church on Saturday. Out Montclair, along with Union Congregational Church, financially supports the choir, which is completely volunteer. (SAL DIMAGGIO)

The Union Congregational Pride Choir sings during the “Singing With Pride” inaugural concert. The choir is made up of 40 members and labels itself as a “non-religious, inclusive community. (SAL DIMAGGIO)

Melina Garaza of Montclair sings alongside another choir member (unidentified) during the final song of the concert, “Draw the Circle Wide” during the “Singing With Pride” inaugural concert at the Union Congregation Church in Montclair on Saturday., December 2. Garaza says she is part of the choir because she wants to be a more active part of the queer community. (SAL DIMAGGIO)

Tom Schreck, a music teacher and choral director of Ridgefield Memorial High School, leads the choir in singing “It Takes a Village,” during the “Singing With Pride” inaugural concert at the Union Congregation Church in Montclair on Saturday, December 2. (SAL DIMAGGIO)