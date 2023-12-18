Critically acclaimed actor of stage, film and television, Andre Braugher, died on Monday, Dec.11, at the age of 61, from lung cancer. A devoted husband and father of three sons, Braugher lived in South Orange, and was among a small group of benefactors that helped purchase and preserve the Howe House in Montclair.

Best known for his roles as police detective Frank Pembleton in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and as a police captain on NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Braugher won an Emmy in 1998 for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role in “Homicide: Life on the Street.” Andre Braugher. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Braugher supported Friends of the Howe House, the nonprofit organization formed to preserve the Howe House, located at 369 Claremont Ave., and the history of James Howe.

A few days before Christmas on Dec. 22, 2022 the Friends of the Howe House were able to purchase the home with an offer of $400,000. One of the donors that helped make the sale happen was Braugher and his wife Ami Brabson. “The Friends of the Howe House offer our most sincere condolences to Ami Brabson and the Braugher, Brabson family. We also share our gratitude for all the incredible ways that the Braugher and Brabson family have supported and cared for our wider community.” Friends of Howe House Board

On the Friends of the Howe House’s website, Brabson, Braugher’s wife of over 30 years, said: “We are the bridge between the past and the present. We are the unlikely inheritors of the promise that James Howe was given. We are morally compelled to see that this promise lives on.”

In addition to his support of the Howe House, Braugher is also remembered for his commitment to New York City community theater. In the statement announcing his death, his family wrote, “in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Classical Theatre of Harlem, an off-Broadway company founded in 1999 where Braugher served on the board since 2019.