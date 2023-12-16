The family and friends of Belem Pineda Carlin, a longtime resident of Montclair, will celebrate her memory this month at a get-together that comes one year after her death.

Ms. Carlin, a resident of the township for more than 40 years and a retired teacher in the Essex County vocational schools system, died at age 91 on Dec. 12, 2022, after a short illness.

She was born in Lima, Peru, in 1931 and came to the United States as a young woman. She grew up in New York City and, after moving to Montclair, graduated from Montclair State University with a B.S. in political science. She took graduate courses at Columbia University and Hunter College.

Ms. Carlin worked as an executive assistant for CBS News. After that, she pursued a new career, as a teacher in the county vocational schools system, thanks to her longtime friend, Doris Schapira, who inspired her to change her career goals.

She was actively engaged in many progressive causes and in election activities, including as a longtime member of the League of Women Voters and other organizations.

Ms. Carlin and her daughter, Mara, were very close; Mara was her constant companion and caretaker in her later years, which allowed her to continue her favorite hobbies, eating out and attending baseball games.

She will be greatly missed not only by her family, but by all who knew her, especially by her students in the vocational schools. The students were fortunate to have a loving, warm and effective teacher and role model who made a difference in their lives and will serve as an inspiration to them well into the future.

Ms. Carlin is survived by her daughter, Mara Benanti (Mike), two nieces, Ana Maria and Charito, and her nephew, Rolito.