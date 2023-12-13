Funeral procession for former Montclair Police chief Thomas Russo (NEIL GRABOWSKY/MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

Montclair Police and Montclair Fire departments honored retired Montclair Police Chief Thomas J. Russo who died on Thursday. Funeral services were held Wednesday Our Lady of Mount Carmel Oratory, 94 Pine St. The funeral procession passed under an arch created by a large American flag suspended between the ladders of two fire trucks. Chief Russo dedicated 42 years of his life to the Montclair Police Department. The funeral procession also drove past Montclair Police headquarters where officers offered a solemn salute. Officers stand and salute the funeral procession for former Montclair Police chief Thomas J. Russo. (NEIL GRABOWSKY/MONTCLAIR LOCAL)