Fifteen years ago, just as Sharon Nash was about to go into work at Quick Check on Valley Road, a deep voice greeted her. “Hey, can I get a dollar, please?” A tall man stood before her asking for money. Nash, who worked there, recalled asking him if he wanted to earn the dollar instead. From then on, the man began his daily routine of getting coffee for Nash and her colleagues. Nash recalls how he would also clean up the store and wipe down the walls. “Back then, he was doing much better,” she said.

The individual, who up until recently lived in a gazebo in Graz Park, has moved on.

Graz Park is a small park located between Claremont and Bloomfield Avenues in Montclair. It was created to honor Montclair the town’s sister city relationship with Graz, Austria. In 2019, it was renamed Belcsak Graz Park to honor community leader and volunteer Juliana Belcsak. The triangular-shaped park is a lone green space in a residential area with a mix of apartment buildings, multi-family and single-family housing.

Graz Park at night. (WHEELER ANTABANEZ)

Following multiple complaints from residents, the Township took down the gazebo on November 28. A few days later, a portable toilet that was placed in the park in 2022 was also removed.

Regarding the gazebo removal, Daniel Terry, the Township’s communications specialist, stated “the structure had turned into a shelter for squatters, resulting in unsafe conditions and the unauthorized disposal of waste.”

Terry did not provide any additional information, but according to satellite imagery data obtained by the Local, the gazebo at Graz Park had been there since 2007. The portable toilet was placed near it sometime between April and June of 2022. Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti confirmed that his department installed the portable toilet at the park, in response to complaints of public urination and defecation.

Gazebo and portable toilet in Graz Park in November 2023 before both were removed.

Without A Permanent Home in Montclair

According to the nonprofit housing advocacy group Monarch Housing Associates’ 2023 point in time count, Montclair had the third-highest number of people experiencing homelessness in Essex County, with 62 individuals identified in January 2023.

Montclair holds a monthly meeting at the Salvation Army where a coalition of local organizations and county officials discuss efforts to assist Montclair’s unhoused population. At the Dec. 18 meeting, attendees including Assemblywoman Alixon Collazos-Gill, Fourth Ward Councilor David Cummings and Taiisa Kelly of Monarch Housing Associates discussed efforts to better assist unhoused individuals and the challenges when individuals also face severe mental health issues. A local resident brought up the situation at Graz Park.

“The place was an eyesore. Sometimes the residents would end up cleaning the mess themselves,” the resident said, adding there was also a lot of litter from single-use containers.

Gazebo at Graz Park in mid November 2023 when signs were placed on the gazebo warning that it would be removed.

“There were always empty bottles lying around and people smoking there. It wasn’t a great sight for someone with kids around,” another local resident said, adding that the gazebo was being used by more than one person as a shelter. Suitcases and other belongings were stacked alongside the gazebo before it was removed.

“When we place porta-toilets up, it then becomes a source spot,” Cummings said. “We don’t want people to congregate to a point it makes other residents uncomfortable.”

In May 2023, Monarch Housing Associates shared plans for helping Montclair’s unhoused population and identified 39 individuals, based on people who regularly utilize services in Montclair. The nonprofit organization proposed a streamlined initiative to connect individuals with vital services through a centralized location. A “housing surge” event was also suggested to link unhoused individuals with landlords offering rental assistance.

The Township also considered purchasing a property on 34 Union Street to create permanent affordable housing, but an ordinance was put on hold in July and later withdrawn, after pushback from residents, including those who lived at the property and were concerned about being displaced during a proposed renovation.

In November 2023, Montclair passed resolutions boosting funding for emergency shelter services through MESH (R-23-254 and R-23-255), allocating up to $35,000 for 2024. The Township is also part of Essex County’s “Code Blue” program, where it partners with Essex County Division of Community Action to provide temporary emergency shelter.

Montclair holds a monthly meeting at the Salvation Army where a coalition of local organizations and county officials discuss efforts to assist Montclair’s unhoused population. (HANK GREENBERG/FILE PHOTO)

Food and Overnight Respite

Anne Marie Goglia, a veteran social worker with 24 years at Montclair’s Salvation Army, advocates to direct individuals without housing to available services.

“If they’re at ease on the streets, they may not actively seek assistance,” said Goglia. “Montclair has numerous resources available to support the unhoused.”

“Nobody goes hungry in Montclair,” says Joe Granger, development director for Montclair Emergency Services for the Homeless (MESH). Monday through Saturday evenings, MESH offers freshly prepared meals to approximately 60 people, while the Salvation Army provides breakfast daily to 30-35 people. Additionally, Toni’s Kitchen offers meals on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

In addition to food, MESH offers warm clothing, essential items, and a laundry service operating three times a week. There’s also overnight respite for when temperatures drop to 32 degrees or below during the winter. The Salvation Army provides showers on Wednesdays and Thursdays. MESH volunteers preparing for meal service. (ANNETTE BATSON/FILE PHOTO).

“If someone resorts to panhandling for money, it’s often not for resources or temporary shelter; it’s more likely due to addiction or alcohol,” Granger said.

Mobile medical aid is also available every few months at the Salvation Army. “These trucks provide dental and other medical aid needed to individuals with or without insurance,” says Goglia, but adds that it is often difficult to get people in need of mental health treatment to accept services.

Individuals who are intoxicated or exhibit violent behaviors are not allowed to access shelter services in Montclair. “We aim to ensure these spaces are safe and welcoming for everyone,” says Granger. “When someone displays disruptive behavior, unfortunately, we must refuse them from entering.” Granger adds that this often encourages individuals to arrive sober to access their meals and other resources.

Police Chief Todd Conforti, in a statement to Montclair Local, said the Montclair Police Dept. has been addressing concerns related to people who are unhoused for many years.

“Unfortunately, there is no easy answer to handle this problem, as many suffer from some type of mental/emotional challenges. We have limited options beyond making an arrest or taking someone to the hospital. Even when resources are available, many in need consistently decline services,” said Conforti.

“We will continue to respond to calls and address issues surrounding this problem, however, the Montclair Police Department will not criminalize individuals just for being unhoused,” Conforti added.

Dr. Jeffrey Kim, MD, a psychiatrist with BronxCare Hospital in New York City, shared the challenges associated with experiencing homelessness. “Homelessness acts as a significant social determinant impacting an individual’s mental health. Factors such as chronic stress, exposure to violence, and the uncertainty associated with homelessness can exacerbate or even trigger mental health issues.”

“This is why it can be disheartening when our homeless population struggles to utilize the resources available to them fully,” said Kim, adding that distrust of authorities and institutions, often stemming from negative past experiences, can inhibit engagement.

The coalition of service groups are working with the town of Montclair on providing additional resources, focusing on the areas of outreach engagement, shelter services and permanent housing. “Coordinating with the Police Department on areas that would be more accessible and suitable for resources such as a water fountain without disrupting public spaces is something we’re looking at,” Cummings said.