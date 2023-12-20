Anyone who’s turned onto Warren Place recently knows something funny is going on.

Funny as in yard after yard after yard of inflatable snowmen, nearly as high as each home that has one. On a chilly holiday evening, the sight of these chubby, illuminated guys guarding their block dares any driver, walker or neighbor not to smile. When they occasionally face plant in their top hats – due to windy gusts, a technical glitch (or too many Frosties?) – it can make even the grouchiest grouch laugh out loud.

A dose of glee was what Ann McCarthy, a 26-year Warren Place resident, desperately craved when she awoke at 5 a.m. on December 8.

“I read my CNN feed, I had the news on. And I was super sad at the state of the world,” says McCarthy, who lives with her husband Dan and chocolate lab Bridger in a gracious Dutch colonial and has two adult daughters in New York City.

A self-professed cheerleader for all things Montclair and perpetual “happy maker” among those who cross paths with her, McCarthy was particularly blue about the holidays. “It’s usually my favorite time. But this year felt different. Maybe it’s because I turned 60. Maybe the gravity of the world just hit me that morning as I was anticipating the holidays. It’s probably the combination of a lot of things,” she says.

Though plenty busy as a realtor in town, McCarthy decided she needed some kind of distraction. And maybe others on her tight-knit block needed one, too. “I thought some new outdoor holiday décor might be good,” she says, adding she wanted something inclusive that was relatable to all. “I typed ‘snowman’ into my search bar and the first result was a 20-foot blow-up for sale out in Wayne.”

McCarthy was about to place her order for her colossal lawn ornament. “And I thought about my neighbor Amy Kopp. It was only about 6 a.m., but I knew she was awake because she takes her daughter to swim practice. I sent her a text, “Can we both get a 20-foot blow-up snowman? They can wave to each other.”

Kopp, never a lover of inflatables, had for years rebuffed her husband Larry’s pleas for a puffy Harley-riding Santa. “But when Anni asks anything, my answer is ‘yes.’ She holds our whole block together. She’s my sanity across the street,” Kopp says.

The boxed-up snowmen from Wayne miraculously appeared on McCarthy’s front stoop by 9:30 a.m. that same morning. The plan was to inflate them at sunset. “Then I thought maybe the neighbors on our side might want in. And Anni sent a link to her next-door neighbors. It just kept growing from there,” Kopp says.

By that night, four snowmen were rising on Warren Place. Twenty-four hours later, 14 giant inflatables were towering over the block. “We were all outside on our lawns, helping each other. We spent hours working on our snowmen. It was just so much fun,” Kopp says.

McCarthy was bowled over by her block’s response, especially since each giant snowman cost almost $200. “It was amazing. It was like we just created our own Dyker Heights right here in Montclair. But I was also feeling like it was a little frivolous. Like there had to be something more to it,” says McCarthy.

Wasting no time, she blasted her block’s email group: For every snowman that went up, she was making a donation to the Montclair Foundation, which supports not-for-profit organizations in the greater Montclair community.

The Snowman Effect continued to, ahem, snowball. Soon, Stonebridge Road resident Jennie Sowers spotted the giant inflatables on Warren Place while driving with her eight-year-old daughter Jayne. “I immediately knew who was behind it. I called Anni, and when she told me she was donating for every snowman that went up, it made the whole thing even cooler,” Sowers says.

When McCarthy learned that snowmen would soon be popping up on Stonebridge Road, Orange Road and South Mountain Avenue, she admitted to Sowers she was a little nervous about her donation pledge. That was, after all, a lot of snowmen.

“I told her not to worry. I got this,” says Sowers, a financial advisor and mom of two. “So far, I’ve made donations for 20 more snowmen to the Montclair Foundation and to the Human Needs Food Pantry. Ann is the brightest light and brings joy to so many. Her idea is turning into a way for neighbors to connect with neighbors and to do something great for the town while we’re at it. How fun is that?” says Sowers.