Tracy Conyer Lee as Billie Holiday. (Kyle Watkins)

If Montclair gave out Tony Awards for local theater, Tracey Conyer Lee would be a contender for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in the Vanguard Theater’s mesmerizing and powerful “Lady Day at Emerson Bar & Grill.”

The stunning Ms. Lee, dressed in a white gown and long white gloves, pours her heart into playing Billie Holiday, showing us a side of the jazz icon hidden from the public. Written by Lanie Robertson, “Lady Day at the Emerson Bar & Grill” takes place in 1959, a few months before Holiday died of cirrhosis at 44.

Lee, a veteran stage performer and actor (Detective Ross on CBS’ FBI among others), gives a performance as complex as Lady Day — full of charm, pain, sass, wit, vulnerability, resilience and disillusion.

Her acting has a depth that takes the audience deep into the soul of the beautiful, but tortured artist. Lee’s performance is both chilling and uplifting. Despite extreme physical abuse and childhood trauma, substance abuse, racism, and the bad relationships that Lee, as Holiday, relates, her spirit soars when she sings.

The Emerson Bar & Grill is on the south side of Philadelphia. The city has bad karma for Holiday and Lee lets us know.

“I don’t care if I go to heaven or hell,” she says, “long as it ain’t in Philly.”

Philadelphia was where Holiday was tried and convicted of drug possession. The ordeal led to a year in federal prison and the revocation of her cabaret card, which severely limited the venues where she could perform. Lee’s performance illuminates Holiday’s relationship with her mother, her idols Bessie Smith and Louie Armstrong, and bitter memories that will surprise and move you.

Early in the show, Lee says “Singin’ in a nice small club like this? There’s nothin’ like it…Singin’ is livin’ to me.” And when Lee sings, she brings the legendary Holiday to life. The show includes 15 numbers: “What a Little Midnight Can Do,” “Crazy He Call Me,” “God Bless the Child” and an incredibly haunting rendition of “Strange Fruit.”

Between numbers at Emerson’s, Lee stumbles around the club, pours herself drink after drink from the bar, and recounts pivotal and painful moments in Holiday’s life. Lee’s intimate portrayal captures both the enormity of Holiday’s childhood trauma and her resilience.

Tracy Conyer Lee creating magic in Vanguard Theater’s “Lady Day at the Emerson Bar & Grill.” (David Heguy)

Darnell White plays Jimmy, Holiday’s pianist. An accomplished musician, White’s acting is effortless; his expressions both minimalist and priceless. There’s a chemistry between Billie and Jimmy that grounds the show. Sometimes all it takes is a glance from Jimmy toward Billie to convey he has her back. At other times, Jimmy struggles to keep Billie from descending into darkness, coaxing her back into a song. It’s a testament to the talent of director Janeece Freeman Clark for catalyzing their chemistry.

The excellent Belden Bullock on bass and Gregory Bufford on drums give the show its rhythm. Stage left and right feature large, framed photos of black musicians from Lady Days’ era looking on as she bares her soul. Tracy Conyer Lee as Billie Holiday. Darnell White (Billy) on piano. Band members Belden Bullock (bass) and Gregory Bufford on drums. (David Heguy)

Vanguard Theater has transformed their second-floor performance space into the Emerson Bar & Grill. Tables are set up on three tiers where the audience sits club style. Before the show, you can enjoy a soul food supper from Mama’s Barbecue II. The menu includes fried chicken, fish, baked mac and cheese, vegetarian collard greens, candied yams and cornbread. Dessert features peach cobbler and a toe-curling sweet potato pie.

Details: Lady Day at Emerson Bar & Grill is playing Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays now through December 17 at the Vanguard Theater, 180 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair.

On December 16 and 17 Vanguard Theater’s Janeece Freeman Clark will interview Melissa Walker, founder and president of Montclair’s Jazz House Kids in addition to the performance.

