By Mark Hinchliffe

Every December, I’m inevitably invited to at least a handful of holiday parties, from the work-related to the festive family gathering. Most of them are at restaurants, where it’s safe to say you’ll either get a place with great atmosphere or great food—rarely both, sometimes neither.

So I was beyond surprised when I recently found myself at Porta, the young restaurant on Bloomfield Avenue, and discovered that their private event spaces are just as good as their take on Italian. The brand’s third establishment (with sister restaurants in Asbury Park and Jersey City), this mainstay of the New Jersey dining scene, has been on the come-up since opening its doors in Montclair a couple of years ago.

“We’re really known at Porta for our private events,” said Freddi del Valle, creative director of Porta’s parent company, Smith, as well as culinary director of its collective properties. “Both Asbury Park and Jersey City are packed with party bookings, and we’re looking to build that same kind of demand in Montclair.”

The two private event spaces in the Montclair location are the Monk Room and Main Dining Room. My holiday party was in the Monk Room, located on the ground level of the building. Entering through a double-glass door foyer, the room is cozy and joyful, with round booths, a rustic community dining table, and those oh-so-lovely string lights washing the room in a warm glow.

The smaller of the two private spaces, the Monk Room offers seating for 40-120 guests. My party was on the smaller side, but I can see how well the room will accommodate an intimate wedding or large group fundraiser. It is a room I want to be in again and soon.

The Main Dining Room, according to del Valle, is even more dramatic. Head up the stairwell and enter through a stunning antique door (there are many antique doors in Porta, in keeping with the name). Perched on the second floor of the restaurant and overlooking downtown Montclair, the space is immaculate. Two imported pizza ovens greet us from the other side of the room, making up the heart of the space. Across the way, rustic wooden tables, string lights, and more of those beautiful doors set the stage for what I imagine as an unforgettable party experience.

I’m already married, but seeing these two spaces, there is a part of me that wishes I could do it all over again – not to change my partner, but to change our venue. A wedding at Porta would’ve cost us a third of what it actually cost us, and the food is so much better. “That’s the big secret of Porta,” said del Valle.

“When you realize how much value you can get here for the dining experience, private events become a no-brainer for most people.”

I’m now looking for an excuse to throw a party. New Year’s Day? My birthday? A random Thursday in March? They all sound like good options right now. So, if you’re in the market for a venue for your next event, I can’t recommend Porta enough.