Staying healthy is always a good New Year’s resolution; making sure you stay up today on health screenings is one way to keep it. According to the American Cancer Society, cancer is the second most common cause of death in the United States after heart disease. For various types of cancers, whether it be breast cancer or colon cancer, early detection is crucial when it comes to prevention. John A. Conti, M.D., oncologist and medical director for Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center Oncology Program, wants people to stay proactive with their health. He sat down with the Montclair Local to answer a few questions on the importance of cancer screening and some things you should look out for.

1. At what age do you recommend people start receiving cancer screening?

John Conti, MD, oncologist and medical director for Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center Oncology Program.

Cancer screening recommendations vary based on age, gender, family medical history and personal medical history. Women, for example, should begin receiving an annual mammogram starting at 45, though some women with a family history of breast cancer may be recommended for earlier screening. For both men and women, it is recommended to begin colorectal cancer screening at the age of 45. For some cancers, like lung cancer, certain criteria should be met when considering a lung cancer screening. Each individual should discuss their personal history with their healthcare provider to determine the appropriate cancer screening schedule.

2. Where should people go for their cancer screenings? Is it through their primary care doctor?

Your primary care doctor will help guide you on the appropriate tests based on your age, gender and risk factors. They play a crucial role in coordinating screenings and ensuring timely follow-ups. While some screenings, like pap-smears, can be done in a doctor’s office, some specialized screenings, like mammograms and colonoscopies, are conducted in collaboration with specialists, and are done in imaging or endoscopy locations.

Regular screenings are a way to stay proactive about your health. (National Cancer Institute/ Unsplash)

3. Should specific demographics of people be more concerned about certain cancers?

Certain demographics may face a higher risk for specific cancer. For instance, women are more susceptible to breast or ovarian cancer, while men may need to be vigilant about prostate cancer. Ethnicity, lifestyle, and environmental factors may also impact risk. Tailored screening plans based on these factors enhance the effectiveness of early detection efforts.

4. Should everyone receive a cancer screening or only if there is a family history of cancer?

Though family history plays a significant factor in determining cancer risk, everyone should receive appropriate cancer screenings to detect issues early, even if you do not have a family history. Regular screenings improve the chances of detecting cancer in the early stages when it is more treatable. Your healthcare provider will consider both family history and broader risk factors when recommending screenings.

5. What steps, if any, do you recommend people take to prevent cancer?

Proactive steps, like adopting a healthy lifestyle, maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol consumption, can help to prevent certain cancers. Protecting yourself from UV rays is pivotal to preventing skin cancers. And vaccinations, like the HPV vaccine, can also help reduce risk of certain cancers. It is vital to emphasize the importance of early detection. Regular check-ups, screenings, and open communication with your healthcare providers are essential to a comprehensive approach to cancer prevention and early detection.

If you or a loved one are considering a cancer screening, talk to your physician. For information on screenings by age, visit Mountainside’s screening page.