Montclair’s Jazz House Kids has a very special guest for the 8th annual Ralph Pucci Jazz Set: Sting!

The world-renowned singer-songwriter, musician, actor, activist and 17-time Grammy-winner Sting will perform alongside host eight-time Grammy-winning virtuosic bassist and Jazz House artistic director Christian McBride. The two will deliver a once-in-a-lifetime evening, performing together, trading stories, and celebrating Sting’s illustrious career, on February 28, 2024.

McBride and Sting have collaborated for two decades, including on Sting’s albums All This Time and Sacred Love, McBride’s album Conversations with Christian, and for several live performances.

“I’m so glad Sting is able to join us for the annual Ralph Pucci Jazz Set for Jazz House in 2024,” says McBride. “He is a dear friend of mine and someone full of knowledge and wisdom. I was honored to play bass on his album All This Time and in his touring band and look forward to playing with him again in February.”

The intimate evening benefits Jazz House Kids, a nationally acclaimed nonprofit that uses the power and legacy of jazz to give young people an artistic edge, providing access to world- class education and performances, no matter what their financial constraints. A talented group of Jazz House students will join Sting and McBride for the finale.

The backdrop of this exceptional musical pairing is the ultra-modern 30,000 square-foot New York City showroom and warehouse of RALPH PUCCI International, a special setting filled with limited-edition designs, from furniture to lighting to art. This is the eighth year Ralph Pucci has partnered with Jazz House to turn the New York luxury furniture design gallery into a world- class jazz club. McBride’s past special guests have included Norah Jones, Wynton Marsalis, Diana Krall, Laurie Anderson, Gregory Porter, John Pizzarelli and Esperanza Spalding.

VIP Event Packages to the RALPH PUCCI 8th Annual Jazz Set go on sale starting today, Monday, December 18 with Patron Tickets released mid-January. Information is here.