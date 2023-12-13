Dr. Jonathan Ponds looks on as groups work on goals for the district. (SHERRY FERNANDES/MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

On December 11, at the District’s final Strategic Planning Forum meeting, the George Inness Annex hall buzzed with a vibrant exchange of diverse ideas and conversations.

Allison Silverstein, president of the Montclair Board of Education, welcomed parents, students, teachers, and community stakeholders. They reconvened in groups to deliberate on the specific goal areas intended for achievement in Montclair’s schools over the next five years.

“Thank you for once again coming and participating in this process. The most important piece to this is community input,” Silverstein said.

Dr. Jonathan Ponds, superintendent of Montclair Public Schools, actively engaged in multiple group sessions and expressed enthusiasm about the results. Speaking to the Local, Ponds said, “The feedback has been fantastic. The community has proposed some incredible ideas that will serve as our guiding principles for the next five years.”

Groups worked to refine foals at the final strategic planning forum. (SHERRY FERNANDES)

For the final meeting, participants reconvened in groups with a board member present, discussing their objectives for goal areas including operations and systems, staff success, community engagement, communication, achievement for all and an equitable and healthy learning environment for students and staff.

Primarily focused on students, the goals were ambitious, with detailed and strategic objectives. In the initial session on November 13, attendees deliberated on the strengths and challenges of the District. The subsequent meeting on November 29 aimed to shape a five-year vision for Montclair schools.

Charlene Peterson, representative of the New Jersey School Boards Association. (SHERRY FERNANDES/MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

Speaking to the Local, Charlene Peterson, a representative of the New Jersey School Boards Association said, “We’re really impressed with the continued turnout and the energy in the room. This is the perfect example of the benefit of including other stakeholders in this process.”

Peterson, organizing participants into smaller groups, guided them through the process of crafting collective goals. She emphasized the significance of understanding their current position, defining their desired destination, and outlining the path to reach their objectives.



“The way we’re going to get there is by focusing on the ‘what’ and putting together that roadmap,” she added.

Peterson said the ideas discussed would be turned over to the administration who would have approximately three months to develop the action plan after which she will present their findings at the board meeting in February 2024.

“Over the five year period ideally everything discussed would be carried out. Based on the action plan developed, certain goals would be carried out right away while others would subsequently be achieved,” she said.

Annually, the board would establish new goals, drawing upon and implementing the objectives outlined in this plan.

Peterson also highlighted how prior school plans were unexpectedly impacted by COVID, causing a setback of approximately a year from their anticipated progress. “We need to remain fluid and flexible. This plan will adapt to the evolving situations the district encounters,” she said.

Participants presented their group’s findings. (SHERRY FERNANDES/MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

More than 50 community members, comprising parents, teachers, administrators and students attended. They collaboratively developed objectives including the integration of AI in school curriculums, setting up various communication channels for clarity, providing support to multilingual families, and revising school start times.

Speaking to the Local, Obie Miranda-Woodley, a mother of two children currently in second and sixth grade, shared, “I’ve been attending board meetings since my son was in kindergarten. These three sessions have been the most inclusive and collaborative meetings I’ve experienced.”

Findings from all three sessions can be found at the new Strategic Planning webpage on the board of Education website.