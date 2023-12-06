Aerial view of the 8-acre Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment plan area. Another lawsuit has been filed to stop the redevelopment plan.

It’s déjà vu all over again with not one, but two legal challenges to the Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment plan.

In October, in a 4-2-1 vote, Montclair’s town council passed an ordinance to approve the redevelopment plan for Lackawanna Plaza.

On Nov. 27, One Greenwood LLC filed a complaint against the Montclair Planning Board, the Township of Montclair and BDP Holdings, challenging the ordinance approving the most recent redevelopment plan for Lackawanna Plaza.

Back In June 2019, it was also One Greenwood LLC, along with a group of residents, who filed a complaint against the Montclair Planning Board and the Township of Montclair (the defendants) regarding their approval of the Lackawanna Plaza deevelopment application. At that time, the proposed supermarket was Lidl and the developers were Pinnacle and Hampshire companies, who would later sell the property to BDP Holdings.

Petitioners Also File Complaint

In addition to the November 2023 complaint brought by One Greenwood LLC, another complaint, filed Nov. 24, was brought by Montclair Residents for Responsible Development (MRRD) against the Township of Montclair and the governing body of the township. The same group launched a petition to scale back the development in January 2023. The petition’s authors were listed as Dr. Renee Baskerville, Linda Cranston, Robin Curry, Rachael Quinn Egan, David Herron, Sharon Martin-Smith, Adriana O’Toole and Aminah Toler. Rendering of the revised Lackawanna Plaza plan as viewed from approximately 220 Bloomfield Ave. (MONTCLAIR TOWNSHIP)

“Montclair Residents for Responsible Development has had concerns regarding the process of this current Redevelopment Plan from day one,” MMRD wrote in a statement Wednesday. “Our town council was made aware they had failed to follow the law while drafting their Lackawanna Redevelopment Plan. Over 1700 people signed the petition against their first proposed draft. Further, both the Planning Board and HPC twice responded that the council’s project did not support many key goals and objectives within the Master Plan, our town’s operating land use document. Unfortunately, the courts will now have to deal with these inequities and issues.”

The statement identified MMRD’s board of directors as Sarah Avery, Fanya Feggins, Bonnie Fogel, David Herron and Martin Schwartz.

News of legal challenges to the plan were mentioned at the end of Monday’s Montclair Planning Board meeting.

“We are aware of a lawsuit that was served on the Township,” said Chair John Wynn who moved that the board go into executive session to “discuss what’s going on.”

The complaint by One Greenwood, LLC, challenges the adoption of Ord. 22-29 and the validity of the actions taken at the October 10 council meeting, claiming the ordinance was “arbitrarily, capriciously, improperly, and illegitimately adopted, in violation of law,” and that it “does not advance the health, safety, or welfare of the Township’s residents and property owners, is not consistent with the most recent Montclair Township Master Plan, and is not in the best interest of good zoning and planning.”

Residents of Montclair hold up signs of support for the Lackawanna redevelopment plan at the public hearing on October 10, 2023. (DANI MAZARIEGOS)

The complaint also claims the Township failed to acknowledge “the stormwater management and flooding issues currently existing on the Redevelopment Property, and ability of the BDP Defendants to provide the necessary adequate health and safety measures to prevent further flooding in the area.”

Town Planner Janice Talley, Councilor at Large Bob Russo and former councilor Peter Yacobellis figure prominently in the One Greenwood complaint.

The complaint alleges that during the October 10 council meeting, there were a number of procedural defects, “including, but not limited to, the failure to provide copies of Ord. 22-29 and the 2023 Draft Redevelopment Plan to the public during the hearing; limiting public input from individual members of the public to two (2) minutes; allowing additional witness testimony from Talley after the public portion of the hearing was closed; Talley providing inaccurate witness testimony to the Township Council; the failure to permit the public to question the additional witness testimony from Talley provided after the public portion of the hearing was closed, and the failure to permit additional public testimony when there was sufficient time to do so; all in violation of N.J.S.A. 40:49-2.”

It references the February 21, 2023 council meeting, where members of the public alleged that Councilor-at-Large Peter Yacobellis had a disqualifying conflict of interest relating to his involvement with Out Montclair, a non-profit organization, which received a donation from BDP in 2022.

The complaint alleges Yacobellis improperly refused to recuse himself from the Oct. 10 vote. Former councilor Peter Yacobellis with Mayor Sean Spiller at the October 10 hearing for Lackawanna Plaza redevelopment plan. (DANI MAZARIEGOS)

It also references Yacobellis’ resignation, two days after the passing of the redevelopment plan, and remarks he made in a Montclair Local interview regarding the redevelopment project, stating he “wanted to hold on long enough to make sure [objector’s to the Redevelopment Plan] didn’t win… For me, Lackawanna was as much about approving what I think is a terrific project to move forward as it was defeating some of those people and their truly nefarious efforts.”

The complaint also states that Councilman Robert Russo “improperly refused to recuse himself on the vote as to Ord. 22-29 and the Redevelopment Plan despite having a disqualifying conflict of interest.”

Russo abstained from the vote on Oct. 10.

The complaint cites statements Russo made before the vote at the Oct. 10 meeting where he mentioned asking David Placek of BDP Holdings to help three constituents who were struggling.

Per the complaint, Russo stated: “I should recuse myself but I am not going to recuse myself because it is too important to not be part of the conversation.”

The complaint made by Montclair Residents for Responsible Development (MRRD) covers some similar ground as that laid out by One Greenwood, including allegations of a conflict of interest. The MRRD complaint alleges that the processing and adoption of the plan failed to comply with the state’s Local Redevelopment and Housing Law by approving a plan deemed “substantially inconsistent” with Montclair’s master plan. It also claims inadequacies with public notice and cites deficiencies in the public hearing and adoption process, including limiting comment/testimony to 2 minutes.

MMRD complaint demands include: Invalidating the ordinance; invalidating and voiding the redevelopment plan; and an order directing that Yacobellis had a conflict of interest and was disqualified from participation or voting on the plan.

At the Oct. 10 hearing and before voting, Deputy Mayor William Hurlock asked Township Attorney Paul Burr if the council could disregard the Montclair Planning Board’s recommendation not to pass the plan, based on its opinion that the project was inconsistent with the township’s master plan.

Burr stated that the council had the right by statute to disregard the opinion by the Planning Board and make their own decision.

Lackawanna Plaza has been identified as an area in need of redevelopment since 1980. Its anchor tenant, Pathmark, closed in 2015, leaving the area without a supermarket. At the Oct. 10 meeting, there were unconfirmed reports that Amazon Fresh was the unnamed supermarket in the current redevelopment plan.

When asked to comment on the two complaints, David Placek of BDP Holdings gave this statement to Montclair Local:

“Since 2015, the Montclair community has been offered the opportunity to be heard about what the redevelopment of Lackawanna Plaza should include. It is the role of the Mayor and Council to consider all of that input, including the comments of those members of the community that now filed suit because they have a different vision. As a resident myself, I know the Township of Montclair and the broader community, many of whom spoke out at the hearing on October 10 and at other meetings, support the requirements in the approved Plan, and they deserve Lackawanna Plaza to be realized to its fullest potential, including a long-awaited new supermarket, affordable housing and more open space than currently exists in all of Montclair Center. I am confident that the Courts will recognize the amount of time and effort that went into this Plan, and the role of the Mayor and Council as the body that has the responsibility to make the decision to approve the Plan.”