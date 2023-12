Santa Claus arrives at St. James Church, with the help of Montclair Fire Department and firefighter John Fowler. (IRISH MALIBORSKI)

It was cold Tuesday night but spirits were high at a holiday celebration sponsored by Uptown Business District. The event featured kids craft tables, performances by local groups, a fire truck, tree lighting and of course, two very special guests – Santa and Mrs. Claus!

The Passing Notes, Montclair High School’s student-run acapella group, perform in front of St. James Church. (IRISH MALIBORSKI)

The Beyond The Boogie Dance Company perform on the lawn of St. James Church during the holiday festivities Tuesday night on the Lawn of the St. James Church. (IRISH MALIBORSKI)

Families posed for photos with special guests Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on the front lawn of Saint James Church. (IRISH MALIBORSKI)

Santa waves to children from fire truck at Uptown business district’s evening of holiday festivities (VINCENT CIANICULLO)

Santa and Mrs. Claus sit in front of the Christmas tree ready to greet children. (DEVIN CASTILLO)

Women and children gather around an arts and crafts table for children to color while they wait for Santa to arrive for the Christmas tree lighting. (DEVIN CASTILLO).

A young child drinking her hot cocoa while writing a letter to Santa before the tree lighting. The Uptown business district hosted an evening of holiday festivities on Tuesday night on the Lawn of the St. James Church. (IRISH MALIBORSKI)

Zeppoles were a big hit at Uptown’s holiday festivities Tuesday. (IRISH MALIBORSKI)

Arlene Carrin, one of the event’s organizers, look on as Wendy Lacey, owner of The General Store and board member of UMBA, addresses the crowd Tuesday night. (IRISH MALIBORSKI)

Fran Lapinski from Saint James Church secures ornaments. (IRISH MALIBORSKI).

Christmas tree lit up in front lawn of Saint James Church. (IRISH MALIBORSKI)

Cinira Mercer and her son Leo Da Silva, 3, write a letter to Santa at Montclair Tree Lighting. Mercer who is from Brazil lives in Caldwell. The Uptown business district hosted an evening of holiday festivities on Tuesday night on the Lawn of the St. James Church. (VINCENT CIANICULLO)