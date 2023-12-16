On Thursday, December 14th 2023, Vanguard Theater hosted 60 Montclair seniors invited by Lifelong Montclair, to a special matinee performance of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill. Many in attendance were residents from one of the three senior housing apartment buildings: First Montclair House, Pine Ridge, and South End Gardens, as well as members of The Do Drop In, a senior social club, and participants in Lifelong Montclair/MILL (Montclair Institute for Lifelong Learning) programs.

Also in attendance were 20 students from Montclair High School’s Center for Social Justice (CSJ). The two groups formed a special intergenerational audience and were seated together in the intimate nightclub setting that Vanguard Theater has created for this show. A packed house of seniors and MHS students filled Vanguard Theater on Thursday to see Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill. (VANGUARD THEATER)

The play transports the audience back in time to a nightclub in Philly in 1959, where Billie Holiday, played by Tracy Conyer Lee, performs what is to be her final concert before dying alone in a Harlem Hospital at the young age of 44. While some of the teenage audience members had never heard a Billie Holiday song before coming to the show, many elders sang along, recalling an earlier time in their lives in similar smoky jazz clubs.

Generations connect. (VANGUARD THEATER)

The performance was moving for both groups, who not only enjoyed the performance together, but shared stories and reminiscences. One elder said, “it was as if we were in a time machine…haze and all.” Another recalled she was only 10 when Billie Holiday died, but remembered her mother crying upon learning the news of Holiday’s death.

“I talked to someone who had an incredible life story, and then we were all able to watch an incredible life story play out on stage,” said Isabelle Lawyer, a CSJ junior.

“It was an amazing immersive experience and it was great to talk with the older community members and learn about their history and the history of Billie Holiday,” added Keira Malone, a CSJ sophomore. An appreciative crowd applaud at the curtain call for Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill (VANGUARD THEATER).

Michelle DeWitt, coordinator of Lifelong Montclair, worked closely with Jessica Sporn, managing director of Vanguard Theater, and Jacqueline Lubitz, a Montclair High School CSJ teacher, to create the special intergenerational experience.

Audience members bond after the show. (VANGUARD THEATER)

“We all felt strongly that this show, with its strong themes of racism, sexism and discrimination, told from the point of view of Billie Holiday herself, and set in a particular time in our country’s past, had the power to transform an audience with an age gap ranging from 40-70 years, and spark genuine interest and conversation,” said DeWitt. “Seeing this audience together, reacting to the songs, laughing, and crying shoulder to shoulder and collectively stunned by the showstopper, Strange Fruit, was a transformative experience.”

“It’s one thing to teach history,” said Lubitz. “But it’s completely another to see it come alive. I was torn between gazing at the stage, peeking at the smiles on my students’ faces, and watching the bopping heads of the elders of our community. What a great collaboration and fulfilling way for us all to spend an afternoon!”

After the show, seniors and students took pictures together with each other’s cell phones under the bright lights and by the theater poster in the lobby.

Transportation for the seniors was provided by Essex County Special Transportation; refreshments were provided by the team of Susan Horowitz and Irina Grobman of West of Hudson Real Estate.

Maria Dyer, a Montclair resident said, “Where else but in Montclair do you get to hear Billie Holiday tell her story through sad, soulful songs on a Thursday afternoon in December with a beautiful, thoughtful community of people, aged 17-90?”

DeWitt, Sporn and Lubitz plan on many future collaborations to come.

Lady Day runs through December 17th. Tickets and more information are available on Vanguard Theater’s website at vanguardtheatercompany.org