Live Music
- Join Outpost in the Burbs tonight for The World Turned Upside Down as part of Montclair’s Make Music Winter celebration on the Winter Solstice!
- The Wellmont hosts Midtown tonight!
- NJPAC has its monthly Jazz Jam Sessions tonight.
- SOPAC features a Holiday Gospel Concert on Thursday!
- Porta brings Vintage 135 on Thursday!
- Tierney’s hosts Band Night on Saturday!
- The Montclair Brewery features Cosmic Karma Collective on Friday!
- Just Jake’s has The Cliffs on Friday and New Power Soul on Saturday!
- Pineapple Express BBQ has Chris Barry on Friday!
- The MC Hotel hosts a Jazz Brunch with B.D. Lenz on Saturday!
- The Porchistas Annual Holiday Party, a full day of music and festive fun, happens on Saturday!
Film
- Check out one of the movies at the newly refurbished Clairidge Cinema!
- Enjoy holiday films all month long, continuing with It’s a Wonderful Life on Saturday!
Arts & Literature
- SOPAC hosts Artful Living: The Painters of Maker + Muse, curated by Brian Dittmar. The exhibition will be open through January 21, 2024.
- Last Chance! Bloomfield Recreation hosts Pop Up Latin Heritage Art Exhibit at Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center. The artwork will be on display at the Bloomfield Civic Center from December 4 to December 22.
- gold/montclair gallery presents Ryb + Spaceland from Patricia Satterlee through December 31, 2023.
- Last Chance! Studio Montclair and Latinos of Montclair host The Life + Culture of Modern Day Latinidad. The exhibition will be on display through December 22, 2023.
- The Montclair Art Museum has Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale on exhibit through January 7, 2024. Also, visit Siona Benjamin’s Lilith in the New World in the Laurie Art Stairway through August 4, 2024.
- See the New Jersey Ballet and New Jersey Symphony perform The Nutcracker at Morris Arts through December 27, 2023.
Social Events
- Pineapple Express hosts Trivia every Thursday!
- Montclair Brewery presents Sip & Sing Karaoke every Thursday!
- Fitzgerald’s 1928 hosts its First Annual Ugly Sweater Party on Friday!
- Come to Vanguard Theater’s Sip & Sing on Saturday! All proceeds benefit the scholarship program.
- NJPAC hosts its annual Kwanzaa Family Festival and Marketplace on Saturday.
- Check out the MC Hotel Sound Sessions with DJ No Requests and DJ Early!
Check our Events Calendar for more happenings this weekend, and enjoy!