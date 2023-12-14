This weekend events guide column is sponsored by Kate McDonough and Paul Gold.
Live Music
- Tierney’s hosts Hurricane Hunters on Thursday, Watchung Mountain Riders on Friday, and Tommy Who? on Saturday!
- The Montclair Brewery features Cassidy and The Music featuring James Sweitzer on Friday and New Jersey Blues Society on Sunday with Blues People!
- Join Outpost in the Burbs on Friday for an evening with Loudon Wainwright III!
- Just Jake’s has Audio Riot on Friday and Good Noise on Saturday!
- Peak Performances presents composer, singer, and visual artist Cécile McLorin Salvant on Saturday!
- The Wellmont hosts Duel of the Decades: 80s vs. 90s on Friday!
- SOPAC features Nefesh Mountain on Friday!
- Porta brings a weekend of music with Whitley Acoustic tonight, John Glass on Friday, TVMPO Saturday night, and Orlando Plus One on Sunday!
- Pineapple Express BBQ has The Unmentionables on Friday and Forbidden Fruit on Saturday!
Film
- Check out one of the movies at the newly refurbished Clairidge Cinema!
- NJPAC presents a live screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, which includes a live conversation with Chevy Chase on Friday.
- Enjoy holiday films all month long, continuing with It’s a Wonderful Life on Sunday!
Arts & Literature
- Tonight! Join Watchung Booksellers for “Welcome Home…A Holiday Story Salon” for storytelling, music, and art to benefit CASA for Children of Essex County.
- Last Chance all weekend to see Vanguard Theater’s Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill!
- SOPAC hosts Artful Living: The Painters of Maker + Muse, curated by Brian Dittmar. The exhibition will be open through January 21, 2024.
- Stop by East Side Mags on Saturday for three different events including art, authors, and Charlie Brown impressions!
- Bloomfield Recreation hosts Pop Up Latin Heritage Art Exhibit at Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center. Artwork will be on display at the Bloomfield Civic Center from December 4th to 22nd.
- gold/montclair gallery presents Ryb + Spaceland from Patricia Satterlee through December 31, 2023.
- Studio Montclair and Latinos of Montclair host The Life + Culture of Modern Day Latinidad. The exhibition will be on display through December 22, 2023.
- Ria Gallery hosts Come Rain or Shine with sculptural works by Christine Romanell, Ricky Heeraman and J. Aaron Alderman through December 31, 2023.
- The Montclair Art Museum has Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale on exhibit through January 7, 2024. Also, visit Siona Benjamin’s Lilith in the New World in the Laurie Art Stairway through August 4, 2024.
- See the New Jersey Ballet and New Jersey Symphony perform The Nutcracker at Morris Arts through December 27th, 2023.
Social Events
- Pineapple Express hosts Trivia every Thursday!
- Montclair Brewery presents Sip & Sing Karaoke every Thursday!
- Montclair High School’s Project Graduation hosts Holiday House Tours on Saturday.
- Fleet Feet Montclair has the Santa Stampede on Sunday AM!
- Come to the MC Hotel on Sunday for a 1-hour pop up Zumba class with Dean Seda!
Check our Events Calendar for more happenings this weekend, and enjoy!