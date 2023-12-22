The weekend is here! If you’re looking for some family fun, you’re in the right place.
There are still a few more local holiday shows to enjoy, so check out this article we posted earlier this month.
Where the Wild Books Are at Montclair Public Library
50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair
Friday from 4:00 PM to 4:45 PM
Join teen volunteer Claudette as she reads from different chapter books! Registration is recommended but not required.
Kwanzaa Family Festival and Marketplace at NJPAC
1 Center Street, Newark
Saturday from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM
Cost: Free
This annual celebration includes a full day of uplifting programs based on the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Choose from among dozens of activities. The popular Kwanzaa Marketplace will also cover two floors of the Arts Center. Visit the website for a full schedule of events.
The Holiday Lights Spectacular at Turtle Back Zoo
560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange
Nightly from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, closed Sunday
Cost: Free, but donations are requested
A local holiday favorite! Take a winter stroll through the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo this holiday season under the sparkling lights of over 50 winter and animal characters. Check out the ice sculpture demonstration on Friday and the Prince Holiday Appearances on Saturday and Sunday. Santa will be there for photos nightly.
Newark Winter Village
162 Mulberry Street, Newark
Friday and Saturday from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Cost: Varies
This stylish open-air festival features great food, ice skating, go-karts, and a marketplace. Enjoy some fun with the whole family. Registration is required for some activities.
Christmas Magic Show at Morley’s Magic Theater
18 Boonton Avenue, Butler
Friday at 6:00 PM and Saturday at 11:00 AM
Cost: $18; lap-sitting children 2 and under are free
Get in the spirit with a holiday magic show! Meet a cast of characters in this charming and amusing show the entire family can enjoy.
Festival of Trees at Frelinghuysen Arboretum
353 East Hanover Avenue, Morristown
Saturday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Cost: $10 per person
Visit the Frelinghuysen Arboretum’s Mansion while it is decorated for the holidays, including trees decorated by scouts, families, floral designers, and garden clubs. Registration is required.
Family Fun Days at Newark Museum of Art
49 Washington Street, Newark
Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Cost: Free with general admission
Enjoy a day of fun activities for the whole family, including a MakerSPACE, planetarium show, and Family Drop-In.
Spark!Lab at Morrius Museum
6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown
Saturday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
Created by the Smithsonian, Spark!Lab ignites kids’ ingenuity with fun, hands-on challenges. Instead of following instructions, children age 5-12 can tap into their natural creativity to tackle engineering and design challenges in Spark!Lab’s projects stations. There’s a specially designed Young Inventor Space for kids ages 1-4 with a train and an exploration table filled with unique tools to spark creativity and learning.
The Porchistas Holiday Bash
148 Forest Street, Montclair
Saturday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM
Cost: $10 suggested donation
The Porchistas will host their Annual Holiday Party and play recently released Christmas songs. All ages are welcome. Santa will be stopping by from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.