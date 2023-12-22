New Jersey Ballet’s Nutcracker at Mayo PAC

The weekend is here! If you’re looking for some family fun, you’re in the right place.

There are still a few more local holiday shows to enjoy, so check out this article we posted earlier this month. Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva: Pexels

Where the Wild Books Are at Montclair Public Library

50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair

Friday from 4:00 PM to 4:45 PM



Join teen volunteer Claudette as she reads from different chapter books! Registration is recommended but not required.

Kwanzaa Family Festival and Marketplace at NJPAC

1 Center Street, Newark

Saturday from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Cost: Free

This annual celebration includes a full day of uplifting programs based on the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Choose from among dozens of activities. The popular Kwanzaa Marketplace will also cover two floors of the Arts Center. Visit the website for a full schedule of events.

The Holiday Lights Spectacular at Turtle Back Zoo

560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange

Nightly from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, closed Sunday

Cost: Free, but donations are requested

A local holiday favorite! Take a winter stroll through the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo this holiday season under the sparkling lights of over 50 winter and animal characters. Check out the ice sculpture demonstration on Friday and the Prince Holiday Appearances on Saturday and Sunday. Santa will be there for photos nightly.

Newark Winter Village

162 Mulberry Street, Newark

Friday and Saturday from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Cost: Varies

This stylish open-air festival features great food, ice skating, go-karts, and a marketplace. Enjoy some fun with the whole family. Registration is required for some activities.

Christmas Magic Show at Morley’s Magic Theater

18 Boonton Avenue, Butler

Friday at 6:00 PM and Saturday at 11:00 AM

Cost: $18; lap-sitting children 2 and under are free

Get in the spirit with a holiday magic show! Meet a cast of characters in this charming and amusing show the entire family can enjoy.

Festival of Trees at Frelinghuysen Arboretum

353 East Hanover Avenue, Morristown

Saturday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Cost: $10 per person

Visit the Frelinghuysen Arboretum’s Mansion while it is decorated for the holidays, including trees decorated by scouts, families, floral designers, and garden clubs. Registration is required.

Family Fun Days at Newark Museum of Art

49 Washington Street, Newark

Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Cost: Free with general admission

Enjoy a day of fun activities for the whole family, including a MakerSPACE, planetarium show, and Family Drop-In.

Spark!Lab at Morrius Museum

6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown

Saturday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Created by the Smithsonian, Spark!Lab ignites kids’ ingenuity with fun, hands-on challenges. Instead of following instructions, children age 5-12 can tap into their natural creativity to tackle engineering and design challenges in Spark!Lab’s projects stations. There’s a specially designed Young Inventor Space for kids ages 1-4 with a train and an exploration table filled with unique tools to spark creativity and learning.

The Porchistas Holiday Bash

148 Forest Street, Montclair

Saturday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Cost: $10 suggested donation

The Porchistas will host their Annual Holiday Party and play recently released Christmas songs. All ages are welcome. Santa will be stopping by from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.