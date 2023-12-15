If you’re looking for holiday shows in the area, check out this article we posted earlier this month.

Family Photo Scavenger Hunt at Frelinghuysen Arboretum

353 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Twp

Daily from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Cost: $10 per family or group of 6 or fewer



Get the family outdoors with a scavenger hunt! December’s theme is The Magic of Trees. Bring a camera or phone and use the clues to find everything on the list. Preregistration is required.

Newark Winter Village

162 Mulberry Street, Newark

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Cost: Varies

This stylish open-air festival features great food, ice skating, go-karts, and a marketplace. Enjoy some fun with the whole family. Registration is required for some activities.

The Holiday Lights Spectacular at Turtle Back Zoo

560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange

Nightly from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Cost: Free, but donations are requested

A local holiday favorite! Take a winter stroll through the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo this holiday season under the sparkling lights of over 50 winter and animal characters. Check out the ice sculpture demonstration on Friday and the Prince Holiday Appearances on Saturday and Sunday. Santa will be there for photos nightly.

Where the Wild Books Are at Montclair Public Library

50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair

Friday from 4:00 PM to 4:45 PM



Join teen volunteer Claudette as she reads from different chapter books! Registration is recommended but not required.

Play Group at Glen Ridge Public Library

240 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge

Saturday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Stop by the library for this drop-in playgroup that encourages socialization among children up to 4 years old. No registration is required. Open to everyone.

Nature’s Crafty Creations: Birds of Winter at Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center

247 Southern Boulevard, Chatham

Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Cost: $10 per child

Children ages 3-5 can enjoy a story and a craft that highlights the changing season. This week, learn which of our bird friends hang around for winter so you can recognize them when they come to your newly made pinecone birdfeeder! Registration is required.

Festival of Trees at Frelinghuysen Arboretum

353 East Hanover Avenue, Morristown

Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Cost: $10 per person

Visit the Frelinghuysen Arboretum’s Mansion, as it’s decorated for the holidays, including trees decorated by scouts, families, floral designers, and garden clubs. Registration is required.

Sunshine Yoga for Kids: Winter Wonderland at Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center

247 Southern Boulevard, Chatham

Saturday from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM

Cost: $12 per child



Kids ages 4-7 can play games, use their imaginations, and have FUN in this nature-themed yoga class. Kids learn five yoga poses to use in the games, talk about a “big feeling, and learn a new tool to cope with that feeling. Preregistration is required.

December Family Saturday at Newark Museum of Art

49 Washington Street, Newark

Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Cost: Free with general admission

Enjoy a day of fun activities for the whole family, including a MakerSPACE, Planetarium shows, Creative Play, Science Drop-In, and Family Drop-In.

Twas the Night Before Christmas at Cedar Beans Coffee Joint

575 Pompton Avenue, Cedar Grove

Saturday at 10:00 AM

Santa returns for a Cedar Grove and Cedar Bean’s tradition as he reads “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” tells stories, and sings songs with the kids. Stop by for photos, fun and holiday frolic at this yearly free event.

Winter Campfire and S’mores at Essex County Environmental Center

621-B Eagle Rock Avenue, Roseland

Saturday from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Cost: $30 per family (2 adults + 2 children), $12 for adults, $10 for children

Take a hike around the Environmental Center Forest, build a winter campfire, sip hot cocoa and make S’mores. Advanced registration and minimum number of participants required.

Hot Chocolate Hikes at Cora Hartshorn Arboretum & Bird Sanctuary

324 Forest Drive South, Short Hills

Saturday and Sunday at 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, and 3:00 PM

Cost: $10 per person

Take the whole family on a guided hike through the chilly, winterized landscape and warm up with a nice cup of freshly made hot chocolate. Register online.

Kwanzaa Community Celebration at Montclair Public Library

50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair

Saturday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Celebrate Kwanzaa at the library with traditional family-oriented activities designed for an interactive and educational experience. No registration is required. Full schedule of events on the website.

Spark!Lab at Morrius Museum

6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown

Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Created by the Smithsonian, Spark!Lab ignites kids’ ingenuity with fun, hands-on challenges. Instead of following instructions, children age 5-12 can tap into their natural creativity to tackle engineering and design challenges in Spark!Lab’s projects stations. There’s a specially designed Young Inventor Space for kids ages 1-4 with a train and an exploration table filled with unique tools to spark creativity and learning.

Jolly Old Christmas at Historic Speedwell

333 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown

Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Cost: $10 per person, free for children under 2

The Historic Vail House is decorated for the season! Enjoy a fun-filled afternoon of old-fashioned holiday spirit and good cheer with carols, dancing, and crafts. Register online.

Cookies with Santa and Your Pets at Essex County Environmental Center

621a Eagle Rock Avenue, Roseland

Saturday from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM

Cost: $15 per family in advance or $20 per family at the door

Join ECEC partners, the Rutgers 4-H Youth Development Program, as they welcome families and their pets for Cookies with Santa! Families and their pets will enjoy a sweet treat and refreshments with an opportunity to take a picture with Santa!

Frosty: A Musical Adventure at South Orange Performing Arts Center

One SOPAC Way, South Orange

Saturday at 1:00 PM

Cost: $20

Who doesn’t love Frosty? When a snowman comes to life, can he help a young orphan find his family? Join them on a thrilling quest through New York City as they discover that the real magic of the Season is Love.

Christmas Bird Count at Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center

247 Southern Boulevard, Chatham

Saturday from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM

Cost: $8 per child

Children ages 7-12 can learn how the annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count works and count the birds visiting the feeders before heading out on the trails to see what other birds they can spy! Registration is required.

Ella Enchanted at The Growing Stage

7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong

Saturday at 4:00 PM and Sunday at 2:00 PM

Cost: $30

Bring the whole family to see Ella of Frell outwit ogres, sidestep giants, befriend a prince, survive her step-family, and ultimately find the power to be her true self!

How to Train Your Dragon at JCC MetroWest

760 Northfield Avenue, West Orange

Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 2:00 PM

Cost: $25

This live adaptation is based on the beloved DreamWorks Animation film. This heartwarming coming-of-age story follows Hiccup, a misfit teen and Toothless, an injured dragon, who develop an unlikely friendship. Together, the dynamic duo strives to end the war between dragons and vikings, all while showing us that being a true hero means being true to yourself.

Zoo Explorers Program at Turtle Back Zoo

560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange

Sunday at 10:00 AM

Cost: $30 per child

Children ages 4-5 will use movement, stories, games, and crafts for these interactive, science-based lessons to learn about the wonderful and fascinating world of animals. Advanced registration is required.

Family Nature Club at Turtle Back Zoo

560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange

Sunday at 10:00 AM

Cost: $15.

Children ages 6 and up can discover the world and play WITH nature, not just IN nature. Experience the sounds, smells, and sights of the outdoors. This week’s theme is Christmas Bird Count.

December Family Sunday at Newark Museum of Art

49 Washington Street, Newark

Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Cost: Free with general admission

Enjoy a day of fun activities for the whole family, including MakerSPACE and Family Drop-In: Winter Monoprints. Reserve tickets online.

The Naughty Grinch…In Person at Cedar Beans Coffee Joint

575 Pompton Avenue, Cedar Grove

Sunday at 11:30 AM

That rascally Grinch will be climbing down from Mount Crumpit to cause havoc! Stop in for the photos and mayhem.

Sunday Studio at Montclair Art Museum

3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair

Sunday at 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM, and 3:00 PM

Cost: Free with museum admission

Enjoy a fun family art-making activity. This week’s session is Textured Collagraph with Emily Kenselaar on. Inspired by the exhibition, Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists and the Politics of Scale, families will use geometric and organic shapes to create colorful textured collagraphs. Advance registration is required.

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

Throughout Montclair

Sunday at 1:00 PM

Santa will ride the fire truck to visit the children of Montclair on Sunday! He will leave Fire Headquarters on Pine Street and travel throughout town. Make sure to listen for his jingle bells and siren. This event is sponsored by the Montclair Recreation Department. A map is available online.

Family Winter Hike at New Jersey Botanical Garden

Morris Road, Ringwood

Sunday from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Cost: Free. Donations appreciated



Get out in nature for an easy child- friendly hike in the Garden’s woodlands where you’ll learn about the plants and animals around you in a hike designed to fit the group.

La Serra Gardens

813 Union Boulevard, Totowa

Sunday at 4:30

Stop by this festive celebration! Santa will make a special appearance for pictures and the air will be filled with the sound of live bagpipes.