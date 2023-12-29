Photo by samaraagenstvo feeria: Pexels

This is it! The last weekend of 2023! Are you ready to finish the year with some family fun? Check out these local events!

The Holiday Lights Spectacular at Turtle Back Zoo

560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange

Nightly from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Cost: Free but donations are requested

Sunday is the final night for this holiday favorite! Take a winter stroll through the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo this holiday season under the sparkling lights of over 50 winter and animal characters. Check out the ice sculpture demonstration on Friday and the Prince Holiday Appearances on Saturday and Sunday. Santa will be there for photos nightly.

Paw Patrol Live: The Great Pirate Adventure at NJPAC

1 Center Street, Newark

Friday at 10:00 AM, 2:00 PM, and 6:00 PM

Saturday at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM

Cost: $49-$114

Based on the popular Nickelodeon show, this live stage performance features kids’ favorite characters. It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay, and Ryder and his team must rescue Cap’n Turbot, which leads them to a secret treasure map!

Newark Winter Village

162 Mulberry Street, Newark

Daily from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Cost: Varies

This stylish open-air festival features great food, ice skating, go-karts, and a marketplace. Enjoy some fun with the whole family. Registration is required for some activities.

Family Photo Scavenger Hunt at Frelinghuysen Arboretum

353 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Twp

Daily from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Cost: $10 per family or group of 6 or fewer



Get the family outdoors with a scavenger hunt! December’s theme is The Magic of Trees. Bring a camera or phone and use the clues to find everything on the list. Preregistration is required.

Jurassic Quest at New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center

97 Sunfield Avenue, Edison

Friday and Saturday from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Sunday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Monday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Cost: $26+

Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular dino event, with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. Fossil digs, Jurassic Jeeps, Crafts & Coloring Station, Fossil Experience, and The Quest, an interactive challenge that leads adventurers through 10 clues with the chance to earn a reward, are just some of the activities available.

Festival of Trees at Frelinghuysen Arboretum

353 East Hanover Avenue, Morristown

Friday and Saturday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Cost: $10 per person

Visit the Frelinghuysen Arboretum’s Mansion, which is decorated for the holidays, including trees decorated by scouts, families, floral designers, and garden clubs. Registration is required. This is the final weekend for this event.

Wild Animal Experts: Tracks at Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center

247 Southern Boulevard, Chatham Township

Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Cost: $10 per child

Saturday mornings are a great time to take a nature walk and discover new facts about New Jersey’s wildlife! Participants will head out looking for tracks and learn how to identify which animal made them. This activity is for children ages 6-10. Registration is required.

Family Fun Days at Newark Museum of Art

49 Washington Street, Newark

Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Cost: Free with general admission

Enjoy a day of fun activities for the whole family, including a MakerSPACE, planetarium show, and Family Drop-In.

Noon Year’s Eve Eve Celebration at Glen Ridge Library

240 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge

Saturday from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Cost: Free

Ring in the new year early at Glen Ridge Library. Make poppers and confetti to celebrate the noon year.

Brady Rymer at The Growing Stage

7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong

Saturday at 11:00 AM

Cost: $15 for children, $20 for adults

The Growing Stage will present a New Year’s Eve Eve Countdown with a family fun concert featuring Brady Rymer and the Little Band that Could. The musical celebration will feature dancing, sing-alongs, and a special countdown to 2024 at noon. Party hats and noisemakers will be provided.

Spark!Lab at Morris Museum

6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown

Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Created by the Smithsonian, Spark!Lab ignites kids’ ingenuity with fun, hands-on challenges. Instead of following instructions, children aged 5-12 can tap into their natural creativity to tackle engineering and design challenges in Spark!Lab’s projects stations. There’s a specially designed Young Inventor Space for kids ages 1-4 with a train and an exploration table filled with unique tools to spark creativity and learning.

New Year’s Eve at Dave & Buster’s

310 Willowbrook Mall, Wayne

Sunday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Cost: $54.97

Ring in the New Year early at Dave & Buster’s! Enjoy entertainment, incredible bites worthy of being the last meal of the year, and unlimited video game play. Enjoy an all-ages ginger ale toast accompanied by a special video countdown.

Kids’ Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party at The Shannon Rose

98 Kingsland Road, Lyndhurst

Sunday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM



Celebrate New Year’s Eve when the clock strikes midnight in Dublin! The event will include face painters, bagpipers, balloons, and a celebratory toast. Reservations are required.

First Night Morris County

Downtown Morristown

Sunday, 4:45 PM to midnight

First Night Morris County, in its 32nd year, is the biggest and brightest New Year’s Eve celebration in New Jersey, providing a magnificent, family-friendly, substance- and alcohol-free celebration in the heart of Morristown.