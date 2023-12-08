So much to do this weekend! Go to the theater or see a movie, make art, listen to jazz or celebrate at holiday-themed events and markets. If you’re looking for holiday shows in the area, check out this article we posted last week.

Newark Winter Village (162 Mulberry Street, Newark) returns this year with activities for the whole family. Experience the beauty of Newark during the winter village. A stylish open-air festival overlooking beautiful downtown Newark with curbside eats, ice skating, and marketplace. Enjoy food and hot beverages from selective local businesses inside one of our cozy heated private pods or igloos. Ice skating, go karts, and private igloos require advance registrations. The village is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

The Holiday Lights Spectacular continues at Turtle Back Zoo (560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange) every night from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Take a winter stroll through the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo this holiday season under the sparkling lights of over 50 winter and animal characters. Celebrate the season of giving by bringing donations of non-perishable food items, new toys, and gently used coats. On Friday, check out the ice sculpting demonstrations. Admission is free, though donations are recommended.

The Summit Playhouse (10 New England Avenue, Summit) will present Mary Poppins JR this weekend. Performances are Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. This show is recommended for ages four and up. Tickets are $20.

Gas Lamp Players will present Rent School Edition on Friday at 7:00 PM and Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 PM at Ridgewood Avenue School (235 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge). Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, Rent School Edition follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves, and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical. RENT contains mature themes and content and may not be appropriate for those under 13. Tickets are $15-$25.

West Hudson Arts & Theater Company will present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever beginning today at Holy Cross School (15 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison). Based on the only cover story to ever run twice in McCall’s magazine, the beloved and irreverent novel “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by children’s author Barbara Robinson, describes how a church play is hijacked by a Scripture-ignorant and all-around troublesome set of six siblings. Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students.

The Frelinghuysen Arboretum (353 East Hanover Avenue, Morris Twp) continues to host the Family Photo Scavenger Hunt. Held daily from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, bring your camera or phone for this month’s hunt. The theme for December is The Magic of Trees. Let the magic of trees draw you into the gardens. There’s a lot to discover about winter trees — use the clues and find our winter favorites. A great way to get the family outdoors this December. The cost is $10 per family or group of 6 or fewer. Preregistration is required.

Glen Ridge Public Library (240 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge) will host Tea Rex Party! on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Visit the library for dinosaurs and tea party fun. Activities, craft, and a story time at 11:00 AM.

The Museum of Early Trades and Crafts (23 Main Street, Madison) will host Holiday Paper Crafts & Pop Up Shop with Book Arts Roundtable on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Make one or make them all. Join METC and the Book Arts Roundtable to create a variety of crafts like paper snowmen, paper snow angels, beaded garland, winter books, and more. This workshop is best for 1st grade and up. Pre-registration is recommended as supplies are limited. During the event, also check out the exclusive holiday pop up shop with scarves by BAR Artist, Ellen Hess, as well as handbags and books by BAR Artist, Jennifer Dann Phillips. The cost is $5 per family.

Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center (247 Southern Boulevard, Chatham) will host Kids in the Wild: Matchless Fire on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Get into the woods, learn different outdoor skills, meet other like-minded kids, and build confidence. In this session, practice lighting campfires using various non-match techniques. This activity is for children ages 8-13, and the cost is $10 per child. Preregistration is required.

State Theatre New Jersey (15 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick) will Irma Laguerre on Saturday at 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM. Join storyteller and performer Irma Laguerre at STNJ as she brings to life American Indigenous tales as part of the Milk & Cookies series! . Milk & Cookies is a lively, interactive storytelling and music series for families. This program, which takes place in the Studio, is the perfect way to introduce children ages 3-8 to live theater. Includes a cookie and a carton of milk for every child after the show. The 12pm show is a Sensory-Friendly Performance, specially designed to provide a safe, welcoming environment for kids on the autism spectrum or with sensory sensitivities. Tickets are $5.

Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street, Newark) will host Community Day: Winter Wonderland on Saturday from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Celebrate the sparkle and cheer of the season at this festive family favorite! Winter Wonderland is back with more seasonal performances and activities for the whole family. Enjoy hands-on art making, performance by Teens Step Up, and more. Local vendors will be on hand at The Newark Holiday Market to fulfill all your holiday shopping needs! This activity is included with general admission, but registration is required.

L&B Healthy Pets Market (15 S. Fullerton Avenue, Montclair) will host its annual photo session with Santa or the Grinch on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Bring your pet to strike a pose with Santa or the Grinch – it’s your choice! Venture Montclair will be behind the lens, capturing the most adorable moments. For just $10, you’ll receive a cherished photo of your pet and the entire fee will be donated to a local Montclair shelter.

Morris Museum (6 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown) will host Spark!Lab on Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Spark!Lab will be closed on Sunday, but you can find them at Morristown Festival on the Green that day instead. Spark!Lab offers any child ages 5-12 (and accompanied by an adult) a new informal approach to hands-on learning. Created by the Smithsonian, Spark!Lab ignites kids’ ingenuity with fun, hands-on challenges. Instead of following instructions, kids tap into their natural creativity to tackle engineering and design challenges in Spark!Lab’s projects stations.

Montclair Art Museum (3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair) will host WBGO Kids Jazz on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Visit the museum for a magical afternoon of jazz exploration specially crafted for our little music enthusiasts. We’re thrilled to present the enchanting harpist Riza Printup and her Explorer band. Get ready to embark on a musical journey like never before! Riza Printup, a celebrated harpist and visionary, brings her unique blend of creativity and talent to captivate young minds. The Explore band, a dynamic ensemble of musicians, will make jazz come alive in a way that’s both educational and entertaining. It’s an afternoon designed to inspire, educate, and spark a lifelong love for jazz. Don’t miss this opportunity to introduce your little ones to the enchanting world of jazz. This activity is free and appropriate for all ages.

JCC MetroWest (760 Northfield Avenue, West Orange) will present How to Train Your Dragon Jr. The Musical with performances on Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Based on the DreamWorks Animation film, How To Train Your Dragon JR. brings the adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life onstage. This heartwarming coming-of-age story follows Hiccup, a misfit teen from the village of Berk, who can’t kill a dragon. Tossed into dragon-fighting school, he tries to prove himself, but instead develops an unlikely friendship with Toothless, an injured dragon. Together, the dynamic duo strives to end the war between dragons and vikings, all while showing us that being a true hero means being true to yourself. Tickets are $25.

Turtle Back Zoo (560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange) will host Turtle Back Hatchlings on Sunday at 10:00 AM. Learn how to meet and greet some small, friendly animals up close in the classroom and learn how to touch animals gently. Your child will also enjoy sensory interactions with feathers, turtle shells, puppets, and more in a lightly structured program. The cost is $25 per child. This activity is for children ages 12-24 months old with a caregiver.

Turtle Back Zoo (560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange) will host Turtle Back Zoo Tots on Sunday from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. This program is designed for toddlers and adults to discover the natural world together. We will use the alphabet to explore different animals in our zoo. Each day you will discover a different animal type such as mammals, birds, reptiles, and insects. Stories, projects, and special animal visitors in the classroom enhance your class experience. The cost is $25 per child. This activity is for children ages 2 and 3 years old with a caregiver.

JCC MetroWest (760 Northfield Avenue, West Orange) will host Hanukkah Family Celebration on Sunday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This event will feature Candle Making, Latke Plat Making, Hanukkah Card Creation for Israeli Families, Games, and more. The cost is $36 per child. Register online.

Chabad of Montclair will host Chanukah LegoLand on Sunday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Kids of all ages are invited to attend. The program will be packed with epic Chanukah games, activities, and crafts. Each child will build their very own Chanukah Dazzler – an awesome light up lego-like Menorah. They’ll also receive Chanukah Superheroes cards to take home with them, encouraging them to be their own Chanukah Superhero by sharing more light and goodness in the world. The cost is $10 per child and free for Hebrew school families. The location will be provided upon RSVP.

Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street, Newark) will host December Family Sunday on Sunday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Enjoy a day of fun activities for the whole family, including MakerSPACE and Family Drop-In: Winter Monoprints. Visit the website for more details and a schedule. This activity is free with general admission. Reserve tickets online.

Reeves-Reed Arboretum (165 Hobart Avenue, Summit) will host Festival of Trees 2023 on Sunday from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Enjoy this outdoor winter festival celebrating community and culture! The day’s activities will include arts and crafts for Kwanzaa, Christmas, Hanukkah and the Winter Solstice, games, stories, musical entertainment, a story walk, photo opportunities with Santa, as well as food vendors and a holiday market. Don’t forget to tour the festival trees located throughout the grounds – all decorated by local non-profits, families, school and scout groups, as well as local businesses. The cost is $7 for members and $12 for non-members. Children under 3 are free.

Montclair Art Museum (3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair) will host Sunday Studio: Peace Dove Mandala with Shannon Anderson on Sunday at 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM, and 3:00 PM. Visit the museum each Sunday for a fun family art-making activity inspired by our current exhibitions. Explore materials, learn new techniques, and meet other community members while enjoying creative time with your family. This program is aimed at families with children ages 5-12, but all are welcome. Inspired by the exhibition Siona Benjamin: Lilith in the New World, families will use unique mark-making techniques and tools to create beautiful painted peace dove mandalas. This activity is free with museum admission and for members. Advance registration is required.

Montclair Public Library (50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair) will host Winter Storytime on Sunday from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM. Join friends from the Ecumenical Youth Ministry Project and Miss Brandi Kaye from Explorers Playgroup for a special Winter Storytime with singing, dancing, and crafting! This activity is for children up to age 5 years old. Registration is recommended but not required.

The Clairidge (486 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) will present A Christmas Story on Sunday at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM. Catch this holiday classic on the big screen. In the 1940s, a young boy named Ralphie attempts to convince his parents, his teacher and Santa that a Red Ryder BB gun really is the perfect Christmas gift. Tickets are $15.

Montclair Public Library (50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair) will host All About Robotics on Sunday from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Join friends from the Montclair High School Robotics Team for some fun STEM activities. Registration is required. This activity is for children in 3rd through 8th grade. Then, from 5:00 PM to 5:30 PM, there will be a robotics demonstration. Registration is required for the 4:00 PM activity but not for the demonstration at 5:00 PM.