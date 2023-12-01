The weekend is here! Are you ready for some family-friendly fun? We’ve rounded up some events for the whole family to enjoy. Don’t forget about the holiday shows and upcoming festive family events! Here’s more:

Watchung Booksellers (54 Fairfield Street, Watchung Plaza, Montclair) will host Joanne Ruelos Diaz, “The Little Book of Words That Matter” on Friday from 4–5 p.m. Visit the store for an author storytime with Joanne Ruelos Diaz, presenting her latest book, The Little Book of Words That Matter. The Little Book of Words That Matter is an inclusive collection of 100 words that introduces young children to complex concepts—from managing big feelings to celebrating our differences. Adopting the same format and approach as the popular The Little Book of Joy, this pocket-size book features a collection of words to teach children about the world we live in and how to navigate their way through it.

The Holiday Lights Spectacular continues at Turtle Back Zoo (560 Northfield Avenue, West Orange) this weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5–9 p.m. Take a winter stroll through the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo this holiday season under the sparkling lights of over 50 winter and animal characters. Celebrate the season of giving by bringing donations of non-perishable food items, new toys, and gently used coats. On Friday, check out the ice sculpting demonstrations. This weekend is “Don’t Be a Grinch Weekend,” and visitors can meet the Grinch at the Zoo entrance. Admission is free, though donations are recommended.

Newark Winter Village (162 Mulberry Street, Newark) is back this year with activities for the whole family. Experience the beauty of Newark during the winter village. A stylish open-air festival overlooking beautiful downtown Newark with curbside eats, ice skating, and marketplace. Enjoy food and hot beverages from selective local businesses inside one of our cozy heated private pods or igloos. Ice skating, go karts, and private igloos require advance registrations. The village is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Morley’s Magic Theater (18 Boonton Avenue, Butler) will present its Christmas Magic Show beginning this weekend. Performances will be Friday at 6:00 PM, Saturday at 11:00 AM, and Sunday at 3:00 PM. In this year’s Christmas Magic Show, you’ll meet a magical traveling salesman who tries to make life easier for Mrs. Claus with funny Christmas gadgets – including the most surprising item – A ROBOT ELF! You’ll visit the North Pole Candy Store and meet Joe the Bear. Of course, Santa joins in the fun performing interactive magic, and there’s even a visit from a real-life magical snowman!! This hour-long show is charming, will make you giggle, and, most of all, will create magical and lasting holiday memories for you and your children. Tickets are $18 per person. Lap-sitting children aged 2 and under are free.

Dickens Village (Maplewood) brings to life various scenes from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in miniature houses arranged in Ricalton Square. Peek inside, and you will see fireplaces, stockings, and antique toys. Each little house reveals something unique and different. This community tradition opens in December and runs for three Saturdays.

Ella Enchanted opens at The Growing Stage (7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong) this weekend. Ella of Frell is given the “gift” of obedience by Lucinda, her misguided Fairy Godmother, and is forced to do anything people command her. This show is suitable for all ages. Performances will be on Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 4:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $30.

The Women’s Club of Glen Ridge (219 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge) will host its Annual Winter Wonderland on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Enjoy a splendid time, filled with activities such as holiday crafts, face painting, a balloonist, a bouncy house, and enchanting decorations. Santa will be there, merrily accompanied by a professional photographer for family portraits. For the event only, the cost is $40 per member family and $50 per non-member family. For the event and Santa photo, the cost is $65 per member family and $75 per non-member family. RSVP required by December 1.

Glen Ridge Public Library (240 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge) will host a Play Group on Saturday from 9–11 a.m.. This drop-in play group encourages socialization among children up to 4 years old. The library will provide age-appropriate toys and books to play with while here. Caregivers are required to stay with their children while participating in the group. No registration is required. Open to everyone.

MacaroniKid will present Story Time & Hot Cocoa with Santa on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Cornerstone Montclair (198 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair). Bring your family for story time with Santa, local performances, fairy hair, reindeer food, and more! Tickets are $40 per child. Adults are free.

The Clairidge (486 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) will host a sensory-friendly matinee of Wish on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Sensory Friendly Screenings will feature relaxed, soft lighting, a lower, more consistent volume, and open captioning when available. Guests are encouraged to spread out and move around as necessary. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ WISH is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Tickets are $11.

The Clairidge (486 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) will also present Elf on Saturday at 11 a.m. This hilarious Christmas film tells the tale of a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts on Christmas Eve and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf. Years later, Buddy learns he is not really an elf and goes on a journey to New York City to find his true identity. Tickets are $11.

Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street, Newark) will host Family First Saturday on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Enjoy a day of fun activities for the whole family at The Newark Museum of Art. The day will include a MakerSPACE, planetarium shows, Creative Play: Measure Up!, Science Drop-In: Make Fake Snow, and Family Drop-In: Surprise, Surprise, Surprise! There will be two sessions of Christmahanukwanzamadan, the ultimate holiday extravaganza that takes you on a journey through Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Ramadan. This activity is included with general admission. Visit the website for a full schedule.

Fosterfields Living Historical Farm (73 Kahdena Road, Morristown) will host Willows Wonderland on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the holiday season at Fosterfields! Tour The Willows mansion decorated journeying through time capsules of Christmases past, talk to costumed interpreters, and watch live cooking demos at both the mansion and the 1915 farmhouse. Create a holiday craft, take a wagon ride, and meet the animals in the barnyard. Even take your picture with Santa! Registration is required. This activity is suitable for all ages. The cost is $10 per person, and children 2 and under are free.

Liberty Hall (1003 Morris Avenue, Union) will host Gingerbread House Workshop on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. Candy canes, gumdrops, and peppermint sticks, oh my! Children get to decorate a unique gingerbread house, a perfect treat for the start of the holiday season. We provide all the materials, including lots of candy and icing, and you go home with a great gingerbread house creation to enjoy throughout the season! Reservations are required. The cost is $25 per child ($20 per member child) and $5 per adult.

Kean Stage and TheaterWorks USA will present Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical at Wilkins Theatre (1000 Morris Avenue, Union) on Saturday at 11 a.m. Cat Kid and Molly Pollywog have started an epic club to teach 21 rambunctious baby frogs how to make their own comics! Their fishy father Flippy is overjoyed that his kids will learn to unleash their creativity, but when the frogs’ constant bickering and outrageous imaginations send their comics comically off the rails, Flippy flips out! Will the club survive? Will the frogs ever get along? And will creativity finally save the day? All will be answered in this madcap musical based on Dav Pilkey’s irreverently hilarious book series. This hilarious musical adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man spin-off series, Cat Kid Comic Club, is written by Kevin Del Aguila and Brad Alexander – the team that brought you DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL! This performance is recommended for children in grades 1 through 5. Tickets are $18.

The Museum of Early Trades and Crafts (23 Main Street, Madison) will host Makerspace Saturday on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Whether you are looking for a kid-friendly project or for something creative to do after spending time at our Museum, drop by Makerspace for hands-on activities in our new collaborative work space geared towards kids ages 5 to 12! Kids will build with Legos, paint, make jewelry, experiment with engineering and coding robots, and more! Special for December – Visitors will also be making a holiday craft and drinking hot cocoa. Children must be accompanied by guardians at all times. Registration is not required.

State Theatre New Jersey (15 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick) will present Peppa Pig’s Sing-Along Party on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig are throwing a Sing-Along Party, and you are invited! In this new show, you can join in the fun as Peppa and friends teach some of their favorite songs. Dance, clap, and sing with Peppa and her family, along with Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. Blow up those balloons and get the disco ball ready as you and your family party along with Peppa in this 60-minute interactive musical adventure! Tickets are $29.50 to $79.50.

The Jewish Museum (1109 5th Avenue at 92nd Street, NYC) will host Hanukkah Family Day on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the festival of lights through art-making and music at the Jewish Museum! Build a holiday sculpture with a playful mix of found objects inspired by the exhibition Marta Minujín: Arte! Arte! Arte! and by Hanukkah menorahs in the Museum’s collection, design bold printed cards, paint metallic light images on canvas, dance to the bilingual pop tunes of Latin Grammy Award winner Mister G, sketch Hanukkah lamps from around the globe, enjoy gallery activities, and collaborate on a giant mixed-media work of art. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for seniors, $8 for students, and free for children and Jewish Museum Members. This also includes Museum admission. This activity is suitable for ages 3 and up.

Union Congregational Church (176 Cooper Avenue, Montclair) will host a Family Advent Event and Wreath Lighting on Sunday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The church and nursery school are co-producing this event, which will feature crafts, pizza, wreath lighting, and a holiday sing. Please bring a clean, new, or gently used coat, jacket, hat, or scarf or new, unwrapped toy for the winter coat and toy drives. Pre-order pizza by December 1.

Newark Museum of Art (49 Washington Street, Newark) will host December Family Sunday on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy a day of fun activities for the whole family, including MakerSPACE and Family Drop-In: Winter Monoprints. Visit the website for more details and a schedule. This activity is free with general admission. Reserve tickets online.

Montclair Art Museum (3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair) will host Sensory Sunday Studio on Sunday at 12 p.m. Visit the museum on the first Sunday of every month for a special hour of Sunday Studio designed for families with members on the autism spectrum or who have other sensory sensitivities. Drop into Geyer studio between noon and 1 p.m. for an art-making activity inspired by the current exhibitions. Each month features a different project designed by MAM Teaching Artists that is accessible to artists of all ages and abilities. This program is a great fit for people who learn best in smaller groups in a controlled environment with extra support. This activity is free with museum admission and for members. Advance registration is required.

Montclair Art Museum (3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair) will also host Sunday Studio on Sunday with sessions at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m.. This activity is free with museum admission and for members. Advance registration is required. Visit the museum each Sunday for a fun family art-making activity inspired by the current exhibitions. Explore materials, learn new techniques, and meet other community members while enjoying creative time with your family. Each week features a different project designed by MAM Teaching Artists to spark the imagination and encourage conversation in response to artworks on view in museum galleries. This program is aimed at families with children ages 5-12, but all are welcome.

Miller-Cory House (614 Mountain Avenue, Westfield ) will host Gingerbread Sunday on Sunday from 1:30–4:30 p.m. Spicy, sweet gingerbread is a special part of the holiday season. Children will make a decorative, non-edible gingerbread house and listen to “gingery” stories. We will also be demonstrating and offering visitors a chance to make orange pomanders, which have been decking the halls since the Victorian era, but date back to medieval times. Members of the Cooking Committee will be in the Frazee House preparing early American recipes using ginger over the open hearth. This activity is suggested for children aged 3 (with assistance for crafts) through elementary school. The cost is $5 per child. Accompanying adults are free. Reservations are required.