A healthy democracy is founded upon equality, freedom, and civic engagement. Essential to this democracy is an active and informed voter. The League of Women Voters of the Montclair Area, a non-profit, non-partisan organization, has developed a 45-to-90 minute program entitled “Why Voting Matters” to engage with high school juniors and seniors on the importance of voting.

The essential questions covered in this program are: 1) Can voting affect your life? and 2) Does your vote matter?

The overarching learning goals for this program are for students to:

· Explore current legislation related to issues relevant to their lives;

· Understand how these issues play out at the three levels of government;

· Consider data on voter turnout and the disproportionate impact of a small number of voters;

· Register to vote during the course of the presentation; and

· Learn about the many opportunities for civic participation.

“Why Voting Matters” is led by LWV members and other community volunteers, many of whom have classroom teaching experience. This program can be used with classes of up to 30 students. It is designed for maximum student participation, including working in small groups to explore and discuss legislation. Students will hold mock debates on current issues important to youth, for example “Should the Voting age be lowered to 16?” or “Should the drinking age be lowered from 21 to a younger age?”

At the conclusion of the session, students 17 and older can be guided through the voter registration process.

Since the roll-out of this program a year and a half ago, it has been presented in seven high schools; about 300 students have participated; and the majority of eligible students have registered to vote. A survey indicated 67% of students who participated in the program stated they were more likely to vote as a result of their participation.

There is an important election in 2024. Our young people need to understand how the government functions, their role in civic society, and the importance of participation in elections. LWV would like to reach as many students as possible with this program.

Please let us know if you have any questions about this program or would like us to present “Why Voting Matters” at your school. Contact donnaward.lwv@gmail.com.

Carmel Loughman

Montclair

The writer is the communications director for the League of Women Voters Montclair Area.