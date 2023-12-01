With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, it’s time to turn our sights to Christmas! One great way to create lasting memories with your family is by cutting down your own Christmas tree. Luckily, New Jersey has some great tree farms that offer the experience. Plus, many offer festive holiday activities to enjoy when you visit!

Here is your guide to Christmas tree farms in New Jersey that aren’t too far from Montclair, where you can cut your own tree.

Anne Ellen Christmas Tree Farm

114 Daum Road, Manalapan, NJ

732.786.9277

Open Monday through Sunday, 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM through January 1

There are more than 50,000 trees across 50 acres in five different varieties. Visitors can opt for pre-cut or choose-and-cut options. Additionally, the farm offers wreaths and grave covers. The Christmas shops have thousands of unique holiday décor items as well. The farm is also host to The Village at Anne Ellen, a walkthrough Christmas experience with thousands of lights and other holiday scenes. You do not need reservations to visit the farm or the shop, but the village and photography sessions require admission and tickets.

Hall Tree Farm

93 Red Mill Road, Glen Gardner, NJ

908.537.2056

Open December 2-3, 9-10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open December 16-17, depending on stock

There are thousands of trees to choose from, and more than 40 acres have been planted. You can cut your own, and helpers are available for both cutting and tie-on. Saws are also provided. Six- to eight-foot trees are limited stock, but there are many larger trees available from 10-20 feet. Visitors can also get tree drilling, stands, netting, garlands, wreathes, mailbox huggies, and fresh greens for decorating. The farm is cash only.

Hidden Pond Tree Farm

4 West Field Avenue, Mendham, NJ

973.865.6362

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U-cut trees are available up to eight feet, and pre-cut trees are available up to 12 feet. The Christmas Train will be open for rides on weekends all day and after 3:00 PM on weekdays. You can book your tickets online. Weather permitting, there will also be bonfires, hayrides, marshmallow roasting, and hot chocolate. The farm has Fraser firs, Concolor firs, and Canaan firs.

Shale Hills Farm

98 Pond School Road, Sussex, NJ

973.875.4231

Open weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The first seedling was planted in 1961, and Shale Hills Farm has been helping families make Christmas memories ever since. All trees, regardless of size or type, are $99, which includes sales tax. Tree varieties include pines, spruces, and firs. Visitors can bring their own saws or use one provided by the farm. No food or drinks are served, and the farm does not accept credit cards.

Stonerow Tree Farm

242 Wykertown Road, Route 629, Branchville, NJ

973.875.7968

Open weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With over 16,000 trees on 16 acres, there are plenty of trees to choose from, including Douglas fir, Blue Spruce, Fraser fir, and Cannon fir. Trees up to 15 feet are $70, and those over 15 feet are $85. The farm is animal-friendly for leashed pets. Stop by the Merry Moose Gift Shoppe, or enjoy the picnic area, marshmallow roasting, and snack shack.

Wyckoff’s Christmas Tree Farm

246 County Road 519, Belvidere, NJ

908.475.4508

Open weekends from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Growing trees since 1958, the farm offers Fraser firs, Canaan firs, Douglas firs, Blue Spruce, Norway Spruce, and colored trees. Choose from a selection of more than 7,000 cut-your-own trees. The average cost for a tree up to 8 feet fall is $15 per foot. Larger trees may be more. All trees are tagged with a price so you know before you cut. The farm also features fresh-cut trees, wreaths, grave blankets, and greenery décor. Wyckoff’s Christmas Barn will also be open daily.

Confused about what kind of tree to get? Don’t know a fir from a spruce? No worries! You can learn all you ever wanted to know about Christmas trees right here.

Local Pre-Cut Christmas Trees

If you’re short of time and would prefer to pick up a pre-cut tree locally, you’ve got plenty of options.



The Cub Scouts of Montclair Pack 12

63 Park Street, Montclair, NJ

Open Fridays from 4–8 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fresh-cut trees from six feet to 10 feet and taller. Wreaths, garlands, and stands are also available.

Fred’s Christmas Trees

875 Grove Street, Clifton (Parking lot of the Montclair Beach Club)

973.783.7588

Open daily until 9:30 PM.

Greenway Landscaping at Lackawanna Plaza

1 Lackawanna Plaza (big parking lot), Montclair

973-262-0652

Open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Brookside Garden Center

551 Broad Street, Bloomfield

973.748.0655

Open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cedar Grove Christmas Trees

54 Pompton Avenue, Cedar Grove

800.781.1745

Open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Home delivery is also available.

Caldwell Nursery

246 Passaic Avenue, West Caldwell

973.226.1480

Open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chuck’s Trees

151 Commerce Road, Cedar Grove

973.202.0197

Open 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. (7:30 p.m. on Sunday)

Hillcrest Farms

377 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

Open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Richfield Farms

1139 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton

973.777.7535

Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Whether you cut down your own tree or someone does it for you, proper care can keep it looking fresher longer. The National Christmas Tree Association provides plenty of tips.