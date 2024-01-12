Twenty-five years ago this week, “The Sopranos” premiered on HBO. It introduced the world to Tony Soprano, his family, his mafia crew and gabagool. It also put New Jersey in the spotlight.

The series ended on June 10, 2007, with Tony enjoying onion rings with his family at Holsten’s in Bloomfield – and then a lot of unanswered questions.

That final scene made Holsten’s famous, with fans flocking to sit in the booth where Tony sat. It’s just one of the many iconic Sopranos locations filmed in our area.

Holsten’s

The Sopranos Booth at Holsten’s (HOLSTEN’S)

The Sopranos Booth at Holsten’s (1063 Broad Street, Bloomfield) is a fan favorite.

Soprano House

Fans keep coming to the home at 14 Aspen Drive in North Caldwell where Tony Soprano was seen walking down the long driveway to get the paper in the morning.

Applegate Farm

Applegate Farm Ice Cream (ADAM ANIK)

In Season 6, the “Chasing It” episode, Phil Leatardo takes Vito Jr. out for ice cream at Montclair’s Applegate Farm Ice Cream at 616 Grove Street.

Tierney’s Tavern

Tierney’s Tavern, 36-38 Valley Road, Montclair James Gandolfini on set as Tony Soprano outside of Tierney’s Tavern (PHOTO: TIERNEY’)

In the season 6 episode “Soprano Home Movies,” Tony and Bobby have a business meeting at a bar near the Canadian border, but locals know the bar in the scene is really in Jersey. Check out Tierney’s photo slideshow of the filming here!

Montclair High School

Montclair High School, 100 Chestnut Street, Montclair.

In the “All Happy Families” episode in season 5, we get a glimpse inside Montclair High School when Tony and Carmela have a meeting with A.J.’s guidance counselor.

Upper Montclair Country Club Golf Course

Tony played golf at the course at the Upper Montclair Country Club (177 Hepburn Road, Clifton)



The Charles Bierman Home for Aged

The Charles Bierman Home was a residence for Jewish senior citizens for 70 years until it closed in 2005. The building at 10 Madison Avenue was used for filming in The Sopranos.

10 Madison Avenue in Montclair, where the former Charles Bierman Home was located, was featured in the “Johnny Cakes” episode in Season 6.

Dr. Melfi’s Office

While we never see the building where Dr. Melfi’s office is located, it’s supposed to be located in Montclair.

Newark Penn Station

The NJ Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and NJ Transit were featured in many scenes. Like this scene at Newark Penn Station in the episode “Knight in White Satin Armor.”

Bobby’s House

Robert Baccalieri, Jr., aka “Bobby Baccalà” called 56 E. Reid Place in Verona his home.