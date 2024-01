The Montclair Public School District will expand preschool enrollment in the 2024-2025 school year from 11 to 19 classrooms. Montclair’s Mini-Mounties Preschool is hosting an in-person registration and information session on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Wally Choice Community Center, 45 Maple Ave. Open enrollment begins Friday, Jan. 12 at 9 a.m.

