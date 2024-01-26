Name

Mark Dollar

Where do you live?

Montclair, NJ (Frog Hollow)

When did you move here?

I actually lived in Montclair when I was younger, and I loved it! During the pandemic, I saw a great chance to come back and hopped right on it!

Where did you grow up?

I spent a very short part of my life in Southern California and moved to New Jersey when I was nine. I have been all around Essex County ever since.

How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion?

I teach guitar lessons over at the School of Rock Montclair! I have been teaching there for close to 12 years. I run a recording company named GodRiverAudio – this is where I work with music artists and bands – recording singles and albums. I also do guitar session work for a lot of high-profile gigs and high-tier artists. Not to mention, I do guitar repair as well! Everything I do is centered around music. I wouldn’t have it any other way!

Coffee, tea, or … ?

Sparkling Water—I am a soda stream fanatic!

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day?

A great weekend day for me involves going to the gym and getting in a workout. I love taking my weekend to go see concerts and/or hang with friends. Also – getting a great meal in!

What’s your favorite local restaurant?

I am stuck between Coffee & Cornbread or Veggie Heaven!

What’s on your nightstand?

My iPad!

What are you listening to?

I am currently listening to everything, as it’s my job! When left up to my own devices, I listen to a lot of shoegaze bands (whirr, citizen, Superheaven, and so much more.) I also find something about the guitar or something music related really keeps me going.

What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about your town?

Fitzgerald’s is the area’s best-kept secret! Amazing food and great people running it!

What do you hope they say about you at your funeral?

They can say whatever they want! When I am dead – it’s not up to me!