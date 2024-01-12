Name?

Riddy Khan

Where do you live?

Montclair, NJ.

When did you move there?

I moved to Montclair in 2008.

Where did you grow up?

I came to America from Georgetown, Guyana, in 1973 at the age of 7. We lived in Manhattan for a few years, then moved to Brooklyn. If you ask me where I grew up, I’d say Brooklyn.

How do you make a living? Or, What is your everyday passion?

I have been a teacher for the past 35 years. That includes Early Childhood Education (birth to 5), elementary and middle school.

Coffee, tea or … ?

I love coffee. It’s how I start my day, and often, a cup of decaf when I get home. I am a big espresso fan.

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day?

Up early, a coffee on the deck with my wife while we watch the hummingbirds at the feeder. Head upstate (Hudson Valley) for a hike, walk, antiquing, a favorite bookstore, lunch/dinner and home.

What’s your favorite local restaurant?

We have always been fans of Kai Yang (Spice 2) for many years. We love Sheree! We’ve been enjoying Faubourg lately as well.

What’s on your nightstand?

“The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride. On deck is “The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell” by Robert Dugoni.

What are you listening to?

Everything, primarily Reggae, primarily vinyl. I have been listening to more jazz lately, and Cannonball Adderley has been on the turntable a lot.

What are your current indulgences?

Coffee, good wine and Negronis.

What talent would you most like to have?

Fluent in a second language.

What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair (or your town)?

Montclair is beautiful. The green spaces, great places to eat, excellent schools and wonderful parks are no secret. I love Brookdale Park and seeing my students at soccer practice when I take my walks.

What do you hope they say about you at your funeral?

He was a great husband, dad and teacher. His family and students all loved him almost as much as he loved them.