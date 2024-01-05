Dr. Renee Baskerville is joined by Wendy Tiburcio and Ilmar Vanderer. The three are running together on a slate that is still taking shape.

Update: Dr. Renee Baskerville confirmed she was running for mayor but said she had not made any final decisions about who would be on her slate and is still speaking with different individuals.



She is ready to be back.

Former Fourth Ward councilor Dr. Renee Baskerville pulled a packet to run for mayor Friday morning at Montclair’s Municipal Building. Joining Baskerville were Ilmar Vanderer, who requested two packets – one for Second Ward and another to run for an at-large council seat – and Wendy Tiburcio, who first pulled a packet for the Third Ward, and then a second for an at-large council seat.

Baskerville, who left soon after picking up the packet, said she was excited and ready to get back to work in town government. Baskerville has spent the last four years watching from the sidelines after losing an incredibly close mayoral race in 2020.

Tiburcio, a communications and marketing professional, may be a familiar face to some readers. She is known as the Montclairnista on Instagram.

“Renee had first approached me,” said Tiburcio. “It was not something I had planned, but I love Montclair. You can see that from my social feed. I’ve lived in Montclair for 12 years, and some of the small businesses, they have become my friends. So when I was approached, for me this was an opportunity to almost formalize that relationship.”

Tiburcio also believes she would be the first Latina councilor in Montclair if elected and said that representation was important to her.

Vanderer, who declared his intention to run back in August, was the first to arrive Friday morning and said he couldn’t wait to get started.

“I’m so encouraged by the positive feedback and support I have been receiving all over town for the past four months,” said Vanderer. “People feel like no one is listening to them and that no one is responding. So that’s what I’m trying to step up to do.”

A Slate in Progress

Rahum Williams (LinkedIn)

Also picking up a packet was Rahum Williams, who came into the clerk’s office on his own, but was quickly welcomed by Vanderer as a possible slate mate.

Williams said he had previously been in talks with former mayoral candidate Peter Yacobellis, who later dropped out of the race, about running with him.

“But that didn’t happen right? Now I’m running by myself,” said Williams, who has worked in the financial sector for 27 years. “I felt compelled to run. I watch the meetings and there’s a need for transparent government. And I’m all for that.”

Williams said he was running on his own, but would love to meet some people to run with on a slate.

“You just have,” said Vanderer. He and Tiburcio then exchanged contact information with Williams.

Former councilor and current Montclair Board of Education member Kathryn Weller-Demming was also at the clerk’s office Friday and said she was immediately starting the work of getting signatures for petitions.

“Montclair is hungry for this,” said Weller-Demming. “There are a lot of people interested.”

Weller-Demming also spoke to how some other residents may also be hesitant to run. “A lot of people are too smart to put themselves through it,” she laughed.

Joann Smalls, founder of Greener Montclair, also came to support the candidates and said she planned to help as a project manager for Baskerville’s campaign.

“People tell me they want change and an end to all the bickering and fighting,” said Smalls. “They find it very disappointing.”