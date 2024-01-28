Succeed2gether’s Montclair Literary Festival will be holding their first event of 2024 with Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award finalist, Rebecca Makkai on Thursday, February 22 at 7 p.m. She will be talking about her New York Times bestseller, “I Have Some Questions for You.” Makkai will be in conversation with award-winning and bestselling author of “The Buddha in the Attic” and “The Swimmers,” Julie Otsuka.

“I Have Some Questions for You” received rave reviews in The New Yorker, New York Times Book Review, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and more, building on the critical and commercial success of Rebecca’s last novel “The Great Believers.”

For the first time in person in Montclair, Makkai will talk about how she brought entire communities to life in this novel with a fascinating female protagonist and a murder at its heart. Reckoning with a number of pressing, timely issues, from racism and misogyny to the problematic cultural obsession with true crime and ‘perfect’ victims, “I Have Some Questions for You” offers readers opportunities to reflect alongside main character Elizabeth “Bodie” Kane as she reevaluates her experiences and those of her female classmates in the 1990s through the prism of today.

This event will be held in The Sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Montclair, 67 Church St, Montclair. Tickets are $25 and include a signed copy of the book “I Have Some Questions for You” (value $19). Makkai will be signing books after the event. Tickets available here.