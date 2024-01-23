In a small office at Academy Square in Montclair, a team of fine spirits industry experts at Biggar and Leith passionately craft innovative and high-quality spirits and distribute them across all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide.

Elwyn Gladstone and Mark Teasdale are drink industry veterans who have worked together for years at William Grant & Sons and Proximo/Jose Cuervo Spirits. Throughout their careers, they helped launch several well-known brands, including Hendrick’s gin and Sailor Jerry rum. In 2018, Gladstone and Teasdale decided to venture out on their own and founded Biggar and Leith. A year later, they sold their first brand, Malfy Gin, to Pernod Ricard.

Biggar and Leith creates and owns a small portfolio of fine spirits. That means the team develops a spirit from soup to nuts or, in this case—from distillation to bottling. They go through every step of the craft in the production of fine spirits, which includes the concept, branding, labeling design, packaging and, of course, flavor. To do this, they work with established, family-owned distilleries around the world and bottlers along the way.

In 2021, Mark and Elywn founded Lafayette Imports, within Biggar and Leith, that imports, distributes and markets their brands, as well as Plymouth Gin, Powers Irish Whiskey and others owned by Pernod Ricard.

Biggar and Leith own and import a portfolio of spirits and fancy foods.

In addition to an ever-growing portfolio of fine spirits, Biggar and Leith has a couple of “fancy food” items in its collection, such as Hotel Starlino Maraschino Cherries and Casa Firelli Hot Sauce.

One brand gaining popularity is Shanky’s Whip, an Irish whiskey with the taste of cream, vanilla and caramel blended into a smooth black liqueur. Think Baileys minus the cream. Shanky’s has a great Irish legend story and a cute ostrich mascot, too.

Shanky’s Whip Irish Whiskey and the ostrich behind the inspiration story lives at Academy Square in Montclair.

The story of Shanky’s Whip centers on a fantastical Irish jockey, Shanky. Thrown from his horse mid-race, he returned to the track with an ostrich and cart–and a whip–to complete the race. Shanky was always one to buck the trend and that although he loved the idea of Irish Whiskey, he didn’t like the burn. And, although he loved the taste of cream he didn’t like the texture. But, he did love everything about stout. So Shanky’s Whip was born, combining everything he loved and nothing he hated in a single bottle. The story behind’s Swanky’s.

Elwyn Gladstone, co-owner of Biggar and Leith, shares the company’s Shanky’s Whip at the Berlin Bar Trade Show in Germany.

I’m not a Whiskey fan, but I do love Irish Cream. I even make a homemade version to gift to friends for the holidays. So, I was skeptical when Elwyn offered me a taste of Shanky’s Whip. As soon as I took a sip, I was surprised at how much this black liqueur tasted like Irish cream. The brand does offer suggestions for fun cocktails to make with Shanky’s, such as espresso martinis or cold brew coffee cocktails, but it’s perfect just as it is on the rocks.

You don’t have to take my word for it: Try Shanky’s Whip at a tasting at Angelbeck’s Fine Wines, Spirits & Beer (621 Valley Road, Montclair) on Friday, February 2, from 4–7 p.m. It happens to be the first Friday after “Dry January” for those who participated but are ready to enjoy a good drink! There will also be fun giveaways of merch, recipe books and stickers. Plus, the stuffed ostrich mascot will be there!

Locally, you can purchase Biggar and Leith’s fine spirits at Angelbeck’s, and you can find the Casa Firelli Hot Sauce at Kings Food Market (650 Valley Road, Montclair) and the Hotel Starlino Maraschino Cherries at Amanti Vino (30 Church Street, Montclair).