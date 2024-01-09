Bloomfield Mayor Mike Venezia was joined by wife Laura and their two daughters at his final council meeting as mayor.

He served the Township of Bloomfield for over 10 years. On Monday, Mayor Michael Venezia officially resigned from the position, effective January 8, to assume his new role as New Jersey State Assemblyman representing the 34th District. Venezia will be sworn in to the State Assembly, along with other newly elected legislators, in Trenton on Tuesday, January 9.

“It has been an immense honor to serve as the Mayor of Bloomfield, and I am grateful for the trust and support of the community,” said Mayor Venezia at his final council meeting. “The opportunity to continue serving the people of Bloomfield as their representative in the State Assembly is a responsibility I do not take lightly, and I am excited to bring our shared values to the state level and work towards a better future for all New Jerseyans.”

Elected in 2014 as the youngest mayor in the history of Bloomfield, Venezia focused on community initiatives that enhanced the quality of life for residents – investing in municipal services, parks, infrastructure and community events, and implementing sustainability initiatives to reduce Bloomfield’s carbon footprint. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Venezia kept the community informed and coordinated rapid responses by healthcare providers.

“It has been a pleasure to serve with Mayor Venezia for the past decade and am sure he will represent Bloomfield extremely well in Trenton,” said Councilman Nick Joanow. “I wish him well and look forward to working with him in his new role as State Assemblyman to continue delivering results to Bloomfield residents.”

With Venezia’s resignation, the elected members of the Bloomfield Democratic Committee will meet and submit three nominations to the Township Council to fill out the remainder of the current term. Council members will consider the nominations at the next scheduled meeting on January 22.