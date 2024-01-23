Montclair Board of Education filed a complaint against the Township of Montclair in December 2023.

The Township of Montclair is facing a lawsuit filed by the Montclair Board of Education over the renovation of the baseball field at Woodman Field.

The complaint, filed December 21, 2023, comes after the Township placed a stop work order at the baseball field in November and notified the district that adjustments to the location of the new baseball field would require them to bring an application to the Zoning Board for review.

In the lawsuit, the district argues that “The Board’s architects engaged with the Township’s Planning & Community Development Department multiple times in 2022 and 2023 with respect to any needed review of the November 2022 referendum project (of which Woodman Field is a part), and at no time prior to November 6, 2023 did anyone ever raise any zoning concerns with respect to what are, in essence, field and site improvements at Woodman Field.”

The district also states they awarded contracts to vendors for Woodman Field improvements, all based on the understanding that no zoning or planning approvals were required for the project.

On January 2, the lawsuit was discussed during the Montclair Council’s executive session. As per New Jersey Court records, no response has been submitted to the lawsuit filed on January 9, 2024; the Township has a 35-day period to do so.

The field was closed when renovations began in November. (SHERRY FERNANDES)

The baseball field is one of the projects outlined in the bond referendum approved in 2022, with a designated allocation of $7,940,000 specifically for its renovation. The baseball field had a target completion date of mid-March. Renovations to reorient the field for better safety began in November with the removal of more than a dozen trees. (SHERRY FERNANDES)

On November 20, a group of Montclair families addressed a letter to Montclair town officials and the Board of Education, advocating that renovations to move forward and asking the district to take prompt action to ensure the safety of all playing fields in Montclair. Students and parents have also spoke at Board of Education meetings, citing athletes who have sustained injuries due to the unsafe conditions at the field.

Neighbors living opposite the field have also been vocal, expressing their concerns as well as their disappointment in the process.

“You were told by the Board of Education that this was a baseball field renovation. This is massive construction equipment,” Erin Bullen addressed the council on Jan 2 at the council meeting. “There’s dust in our homes and I can smell it in my house,” she said, holding up a picture of the current state of the field.

Photo of field shown by Erin Bullen at Jan. 2 council meeting (COURTESY ERIN BULLEN)

Communication breakdown

“I think the Board of Education has been incorrect all along in the way they have approached this,” said Jory Miller, a lawyer and resident at Champlain Terrace told Montclair Local. “They have not cooperated with the town, they have not cooperated with the residents and instead of working things out reasonably, they sued the township,” he added. “They’re on the same team as the town!”

“We’ve been excluded every time we’ve tried to have a meeting. We were supposed to have a meeting on January 3 but it was moved to January 18,” said Nancy Innace at the Jan. 2 council meeting. “It continues to happen and no OPRA requests have been answered. Everything we’ve tried to do has gone on deaf ears.”

The meeting scheduled with residents for Jan. 18 was also cancelled.

Residents have not been the only ones finding it difficult to reach Dr. Jonathan Ponds.

Montclair’s acting town manager Michael Lapolla addressed the public on Jan. 2 regarding the issue, saying he reached out to Ponds on Oct. 4 but was told a few days later that “Mr. Ponds was a very busy man” and that he might have time for him by Thanksgiving.

“I received an e-invite today for tomorrow without confirming my availability to finally talk to the superintendent,” Lapolla said on Jan. 2, adding that it had been three months since he received a response from the district.

“When the public comes up and the council says they want collaboration, that’s a two way street,” he adds. “We’ve been there and offered and I know the Department of Planning has offered for months and months and we don’t get answered at all. We have done whatever we can to try and get them to sit down and they choose not to,” Lapolla said.

Ponds said he couldn’t comment about matters regarding the litigation but told the Local that he and Lapolla had a conversation.

“I am aware of the statement by the Township Manager, and I spoke to him about it,” Ponds said.

Permit confusion

Janice Talley, director of Planning and Community Development, confirmed that the district did not have any approvals or permits from the Township for the work at Woodman Field and that a notice of violation was issued by the Code Enforcement Department to the district.

When the Local asked the district about the violation, Ponds said: “It is my understanding we have the proper permits to move soil.”

The Local requested to view the permits but the district has not responded. An OPRA request was filed to the Building Office/Construction, and the Community Services Department. The response was that no records were available.

An OPRA request was also filed to the BoE on Dec. 21 to obtain the soil permits mentioned, but there has been no response yet.

According to Talley, the district did not receive site plan approval from the Township.

“Montclair Code §280-1 states that regarding removal of vegetation or displacement of soil in an area with over 5,000 square feet of soil, it requires site plan approval,” she said in an email to the Local.

