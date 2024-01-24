A new cannabis retail business is coming to Valley Road. What it will look like, or how much parking will be available, has not been determined.

The Kush Connection, run by the Kushner family, will be located at 135 Valley Road, across the street from Tierney’s Tavern.

Montclair Township Planning Board, at its January 22 meeting, approved this adult-only cannabis dispensary as a permitted use at this specific location. With the approval, the board acknowledged that the business fulfills Montclair’s three requirements for a cannabis retail location: not to be a home-based business, not to be located in a car or other vehicle or anything that can be moved on wheels, and not to be closer than 250 feet from the primary entrance of a public or private school or licensed day-care center.

The Township Council approved the Kush Connection in May 2023, granting the business a conditional retail license for this property at that time, but conditional on approvals from the township Planning Board. Now, the business has come to the township’s land-use authority. The Kushner family with Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller and members of the Township Council in May 2023 when Kush Connection was awarded a conditional cannabis retail license. (KUSH CONNECTION, LLC)

A retail cannabis business is a permitted use in the zone in which 135 Valley sits, township Director of Planning Janice Talley told the board before their vote.

But while the business’s original plan was to ask for approval of the use and the site plan simultaneously, Kush Connection attorney Alan Trembulak told the board on January 22 that the business was splitting its application in half. At that time, Kush was requesting approval of the use only, and their plan for the building and parking lot would come at a later date, he told the board.

The original project asked for several variances, including an exception to the number of required parking spaces, with the property, as currently designed, having room for four spaces instead of 10.

A site-plan hearing would examine the effects of the proposed project on parking, traffic, and how it would impact the surrounding community, Chairman John Wynn told the board.

The clock is ticking for Kush Connection, Trembulak said, because they need the board’s approval of the use in order for the state to give them a permanent retail license. Currently their state license to as a cannabis retail facility is conditional – and would disappear if the business did not receive approval from the Planning Board.

Talley told the board she reviewed the list of licensed day-care centers in Montclair, and none were within a 250-foot radius of the proposed business.

Trembulak told board members he does not know when he will return with an application for the site plan, but it has to be within a certain amount of time, otherwise the state permit will expire.