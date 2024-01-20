If cuddling up with cats and a warm cup of coffee sounds like the perfect way to get out of the cold, you’re in luck. Catfé Montclair opened its doors Friday at at 356 Bloomfield Ave., Suite 5.

The new business, owned by Tara Ford and her husband, Benjamin Kirk, is the first of its kind to open in the Montclair area. Tome of the more shy kittens in the bunch. (TALIA ADDERLEY/STAFF)

During the week, Ford works as a physician assistant with a specialization in women’s sexual health. Born and raised in Long Island, Ford moved to New Jersey two years ago during the pandemic. A cat lover with four cats of her own, Ford always felt she could do more for cats. She decided to turn her dream into a reality when she was driving down Bloomfield Avenue and spotted a street facing unit that would later become Catfé.

Cat cafes started in 1998 in Taipei, Taiwan with specialty bred cats and quickly developed a following around the world.

Cats have lots of fun places to perch. (TALIA ADDERLEY/STAFF)

Cats at Catfé are available for adoption, thanks to Ford’s longtime friend and rescuer, Miss Pat of Miss Pat’s Cats. Patrons not only get the opportunity to play with new furry friends but also meet a possible new addition to their family. All the cats in the Catfé are available for adoption; Ford hopes to find homes for 200 to 250 of her cats by the end of the year.

Twelve cats currently call Catfé home. There’s a litter of six month old kittens that can be a bit shy, a bonded pair named Dusty Rose and Sirius, and Aaron, an affectionate four-year-old tuxedo cat that loves to be held.

All the cats at the cafe are friendly, but Ford plans to bring in cats that may need more rehabilitation than others.

“There will be cats that aren’t as sociable because we want to help as many cats as we can. Not every cat shows well, but it’s better than being in a cage or in the streets,” she said.

The furry residents at the Catfé Montclair arguably have the coziest and coolest pad on Bloomfield Ave., and they know it. On opening day, Aaron looked down at the bustling traffic of Bloomfield Avenue while his new roommate, Swingbelly, slept peacefully in her cat tree.

Catcafé allows eight customers at a time. (TALIA ADDERLEY/STAFF)

“This is their home. It’s like a large foster home that I’m providing to the rescue,” Ford said.

Ford said she is already overwhelmed by the love and support she’s received from the Montclair community. She sold out two classes of Yoga with Cats and added two more dates due to high demand. She’s received countless emails from high school students looking for a prospective summer job (something she hopes to provide in the future), and reservations are quickly filling up.

One of the 12 cats you’ll meet. (TALIA ADDERLEY/STAFF)

With the attention Catfé Montclair is receiving, Ford hopes to raise funds and find a forever home for one of her foster cats, Estrella.

At only four years old, Estrella bounced around multiple homes that mistook her feistiness for a bad personality. It wasn’t until Estrella ended up with Ford that Ford realized the problem was more than behavioral. Ford took Estrella to the veterinarian and learned that she suffers from hyperthyroidism. The disease is common in cats and requires them to be on medication; with the help of the community, Ford aims to fundraise for a surgery that would allow Estrella to live a long and healthy life.

Owner, Tara Ford, with an affectionate cat, Aaron. (TALIA ADDERLEY/STAFF)

“I’ve had her for a year and a half and it was only supposed to be a two week foster, so we’re keeping her safe. I know there’s got to be somebody out there that wants her,” Ford said.

Catfé Montclair is zoned as an animal shelter in the Montclair township; Ford is required to have a supervising veterinarian on staff. All the cats at the café are neutered or spayed, dewormed, and fully vaccinated so they’re ready for when a patron decided to open their homes to them.

“I want to create a safe space, a healing space, not only for the cats, but for people as well,” Ford said.

Reservations for the Catfé Montclair are highly recommended. A complimentary cup of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate is included with your $12 admission fee. For more information and to make a reservation, visit here.



