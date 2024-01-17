Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at these local Lunar New Year events! (Shreyaan Vashishtha, Pexels)

The Lunar New Year falls on February 10 this year, and festivities last for 15 days. 2024 marks the Year of the Dragon—a symbol of power, nobility and success. If you’re looking for some local events to celebrate the joyous occasion, you’re in luck!

AAPI & Montclair Art Museum’s Lunar New Year Celebration

Saturday, January 27

Montclair Art Museum, 3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair

General Admission: purchase here

Ring in the Lunar New Year early with AAPI Montclair! The inclusive, family-oriented celebration returns to the Montclair Art Museum to usher in the Year of the Dragon, a symbol of strength, determination, and ambition. Enjoy exciting performances, local Asian food, kid-friendly crafts and activities, and unique retail vendors in a night market atmosphere. Be sure to stay for the amazing acrobatics of the Lion Dancers and sleight of hand from the Face Changer. Your ticket also gives you full access to the beautiful galleries inside the Montclair Art Museum.

New Jersey Symphony

New Jersey Symphony Lunar New Year Celebration

Saturday, February 3, 7:30 p.m.

NJPAC, 1 Center Street, Newark

Tickets: $25-$85: purchase here

Enjoy an evening of community and cultural exchange that is wonderful for families at this celebration of the Year of the Dragon. Music Director Xian Zhang ignited the first Lunar New Year Celebration six years ago, and this festive tradition continues with conductor Yue Bao and pianist Tony Siqi Yun.

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company: Year of the Green Wood Dragon

February 10 & 11, 2 p.m.

NJPAC, 1 Center Street, Newark

Tickets: $20-$35: purchase here

Welcome the Year of the Green Wood Dragon with the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company at NJPAC. This year, they’ll embrace the spirit of the dragon — a symbol of power, strength, good luck, prosperity and happiness. After the show, stop by the lobby to shop for beautiful papercraft by traditional artists.



Lunar New Year Spectacular

February 24, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

American Dream, Court A, Level 1, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

Free to attend

Impact Culture presents its third Lunar New Year Spectacular at American Dream. Enjoy the iconic Lion dance and the debut of two stunning 8-meter-long golden and red dragons in homage to the Year of the Dragon, featuring over 30 skilled dragon dancers.