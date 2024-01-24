These guests enjoyed doing “The Mark” scavenger hunt and the free drink afterward! (Credit: Nafi Davis)

At The MC Hotel, art is a central part of the experience. With art displayed throughout the hotel, from the lobby to event venues and guestrooms, The MC positions itself as a gallery for local artists. To showcase local artists further, the hotel has launched “The Mark,” a fun scavenger hunt that invites guests to explore the hotel’s permanent art collection in a playful and interactive way. And if you complete the hunt, you’ll receive a free signature drink from the hotel’s Allegory bar!

“The Mark at The MC is a testament to the talent within our local community and the dynamic culture that surrounds us in Montclair,” says Ryan Schneider, general manager at Aparium Hotel Group, managing The MC Hotel Autograph Collection. “Our goal is to provide a unique experience for visitors, shaped significantly by the art we showcase.”

The MC Hotel’s curated permanent collection of local art is featured in “The Mark.” The collection includes “Shangri La” by Siona Benjamin, “Pearl” by Barbara Syrenka, “Isabel” by Isabel & Ruben Toledo, “Daisy Chain” by Delphine Hennelly and “Columnar Potpourri” by Joshua Araujo.

Siona Benjamin in front of her work “Shangri La.” (Credit: Nafi Davis)

Siona Benjamin, a featured artist who created six original paintings commissioned exclusively for The MC when it opened, is thrilled to see this unique initiative in Montclair. “The MC not only provides hotel guests with the chance to experience beautiful art with ‘The Mark’ but also generously offers its space as a platform for local artists to showcase their talents to the community,” she says.

Whether you’re a guest at the hotel, dining at Allegory, or sipping a drink at the Alto Rooftop, be sure to add this artistic experince to your visit!