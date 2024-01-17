Cinderblock on the sidewalk where a glass door was shattered at The Connect Clothing Store. (DAN HAMILTON)

Three cinderblocks were used to shatter a glass front door and gain entry at The Connect Clothing Store on Bloomfield Avenue early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to an alarm at 3:55 a.m. on Sunday, January 14, and reported the burglary at the store. Early reports indicate suspects stole sneakers, watches, and the cash register from the store.

The following additional activity has been reported by Montclair Police in their weekly blotter:

Burglary

January 11, 2024 (Norman Road): A resident of Norman Road reported a burglary to his residence. Entry appears to have been gained through a kitchen window. One inside, three suspects were able to locate the keys to the resident’s 2023 BMW X3 and 2024 BMW X5. The suspects fled the scene with both victim’s vehicles. In addition, a North Face jacket was stolen.

January 11, 2024 (Overlook Road): A resident of Overlook Road reported a burglary occurred at his residence during the overnight hours. Entry into the home appears to have been made through a kitchen window. A goose jacket and wallet were the reported proceeds.

January 15, 2024 (Park Street): At approximately 4:00 a.m., officers responded to a Park Street residence on an activated burglary alarm. The home was determined to have been burglarized. Entry was made through a first-floor front window. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident. It is unknown at this time what, if anything, was stolen.

Motor Vehicle Crime

January 9, 2024 (Orange Road): The complainant reported that someone entered his vehicle and stole his wallet out of the center console. An unauthorized $350.00 purchase was made using his debit card.

January 12, 2024 (Maple Plaza Parking Lot): A 2023 Kia Sportage was stolen from the Maple Plaza Parking Lot. It was recovered unoccupied in East Orange later in the day.

Theft

January 9, 2024 (Valley Road): Employees of Kings Supermarket reported two shoplifting incidents between January 5, 2024 and January 7, 2024. Multiple bottles of Oxy Clean Spray with a total value of approximately $75.00 were stolen. The following day, the same subject returned and stole an additional five bottles of Oxy Clean. The male suspect was wearing a blue and gray pom pom beanie, light colored pants, dark colored jacket with a light collar and had a dark colored shopping bag.

January 13, 2024 (Bloomfield Avenue): Whole Foods reported a shoplifting where a subject took approximately $320.00 worth of soap and red meat. The suspect, male, was wearing a black and white hat, large white jacket with black stripes, black pants and black and white shoes.

Suspicious Incident

January 11, 2024 (Orange Road): An officer patrolling the area of Orange Road and Grenada Place observed an Infiniti Q60. A check of the registration revealed it was a stolen vehicle from East Brunswick, NJ. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which was occupied by one male. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed into East Orange.

Arrest

January 11, 2024 (Midland Avenue): A 25-year-old male from Montclair was charged with Disorderly Conduct following a dispute on Midland Avenue.