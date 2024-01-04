Essex County’s Code Blue procedures are being activated because the temperature is forecasted to drop below 32 degrees and there is a potential for a snowstorm. Essex County is enacting its Code Blue protocols from Thursday, January 4 at 8 p.m. to Monday, January 8th at 8 a.m. For participating shelters and warming stations, view the graphic below or visit www.nj211.org.

“Providing our homeless residents with a warm place to stay during extreme weather conditions is important for their safety and well-being. We thank our participating shelters and warming stations who are working with us to open their doors in these times of need,” said Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.

“Our homeless residents need a warm place to stay when winter weather gets this bad. The organizations opening their doors are providing a great service and helping us protect the safety of these vulnerable residents,” said Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura.

When a Code Blue is declared, a network of warming stations operated by the County and its municipalities and shelters operated by the community based organizations will be opened. The warming stations identified include a variety of public libraries, senior centers, civic and community centers, school buildings, houses of worship, firehouses and first aid squad buildings. Warming stations are generally opened during the day and may not provide overnight accommodations. Shelters do provide overnight accommodations. In addition, shelters that regularly require occupants to leave during the day will suspend that practice so people can stay indoors.

A list of participating shelters can also be viewed by visiting www.NJ211.org or dialing 2-1-1.