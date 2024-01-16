Jeh Johson (left) listens to remarks by Stanley White, president of the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship fund. (TALIA ADDERLEY/MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

Local officials, students and supporters spent the morning of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrating King at the 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund Breakfast. Jeh C. Johnson, former Secretary of Homeland Security, and a resident of Montclair for the last 26 years, was the keynote speaker.

Johnson told the audience he loved the town so much that even in his years in Washington, D.C., serving under President Barack Obama, he and his wife kept their home in Montclair.

Johnson spoke about the personal connections he had with King even though Johnson was 10 years old when King was assassinated.

Johnson’s grandfather, a sociologist and president of Fisk University, published an opinion piece, “A Southern Negro’s View of the South,” in the New York Times. Of the many letters Johnson’s grandfather received in response to the piece, one stood out. “Dear Dr. Johnson, this is just a note to say I just read your article which recently appeared in The New York Times,” the letter said. “It is the best statement that I have read in this whole area, you evince a profound grasp of the whole subject. You combined in this article, the fact finding mind of the social scientist and the moral insights of a religious prophet,” the writer said.

The letter was signed: “Sincerely Yours, M.L. King Jr., Minister.”

Johnson’s other memory of King would come years later, at their mutual alma mater, Morehouse College. Johnson attended Morehouse College with Martin Luther King III, who invited him to his home to plan a march in support of a state holiday for King. “I showed up at Martin Luther King’s home in a T-shirt with a bunch of other college students and was greeted by Mrs. King. I’ll never forget the image of Coretta Scott King bringing out cookies and tea from her kitchen to serve college students,” Johnson said. “As Dr. King is consigned further and further into the archives and history, we must not allow the sum total of his life to be about a dream he once had.” Jeh C. Johnson

During his speech, Johnson addressed the students from the Montclair High School Combined Choir, who performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and “I Shall Be Released.” Johnson said he wanted to get into the true essence of King’s famous “I Have A Dream Speech.” Montclair packed the George Inness Annex Monday for the annual Martin Luther King Scholarship Breakfast. (TALIA ADDERLEY/MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

“The notion of a dream is not threatening to people,” Johnson said. “It’s something that lives within my space, but does not encroach on your space. It’s an aspiration, not action. As Dr. King is consigned further and further into the archives and history, we must not allow the sum total of his life to be about a dream he once had.”

Johnson invigorated the room by reminding them that King was a man of action that often landed him in “good trouble” referencing the late Representative and activist, John Lewis. Though many celebrate and uplift the name of King today, in a poll taken in 1967 he was voted one of the most hated men in America, Johnson said.

“He was the target of government surveillance and harassment. He was jailed numerous times, and the target of racist insults, bricks, bottles, numerous death threats, a knife attack in Harlem in 1958 and finally, he was murdered in Memphis in 1968,” Johnson said.

Johnson admiring a photo presented to him of Dr. Martin Luther King’s visit to Montclair. (TALIA ADDERLEY/MONTCLAIR LOCAL)





Johnson highlighted that though King lived a short 39 years, with 12 years spent as a civil rights activist, he left a huge impact on the country. Johnson noted that in King’s famous speeches such as “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,” many people overlook that King was speaking to economic power and effectiveness of an economic boycott. King showed that injustices reached past race and was often faced with criticism from his own peers for his stances.

“One of the most controversial and difficult stances Dr. King came to, in the final year of his life, was against the war in Vietnam. Other civil rights leaders turned on him and urged him to remain silent on the issue, and not to alienate President Lyndon Johnson. But Dr. King said he’s been fighting segregation too long to segregate his moral concerns,” Johnson said.

Johnson left the audience with a call to action. He asked them to be optimistic about the strides the country has made because of King’s sacrifice such as having a two-time elected Black president and currently a Black Woman serving as vice president. “However uncomfortable and menacing and humiliating and may be at times, faith in the ultimate strength of the Democratic philosophy, and code of the nation as a whole, has always been stronger than the impulse to despair,” he said.

President Stanley White, with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship fund members. (TALIA ADDERLEY/MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

At the end of keynote, Stanley E. White, president of the scholarship fund, presented Johnson with a framed picture of King when he visited Montclair in 1966 and was escorted by Montclair’s own John McGill, Jr.

Since its inception, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund has helped send 163 students to college.

Christine Dargan, a recipient of the scholarship, said in a letter to the organization, “As I pursued my English major at Montclair State University, this scholarship was instrumental in alleviating my financial strain. My hope is that the Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship continues to help those that are in need, just like me.”