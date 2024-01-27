Outpost in the Burbs presents Irish singer-songwriter Foy Vance on Saturday, February 3, at 7 p.m. at the First Congregational Church (40 S. Fullerton Avenue, Montclair). Bonnie Bishop will open the show.

One lucky Montclair Local winner will score a pair of tickets! To enter, leave a comment below on this post by 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. The winner will be chosen at random.

Hailing from Northern Ireland and deeply rooted in the rich musical history of the Southern United States, Foy Vance has garnered acclaim from fans and fellow musicians alike since his independent debut album release in 2007. Foy released his second LP, Joy of Nothing, in 2013 on Glassnote Records which led to further critical praise and invites on tours from Ed Sheeran, Bonnie Raitt, Marcus Foster, Snow Patrol and Sir Elton John. Additionally, Foy has headlined tours globally to sell-out crowds.

In 2022, Foy embarked on the Signs of Live + 15 Years of Hope tour, celebrating his latest album as well as the anniversary of his debut record. This year, he’ll be heading out on the road once again to play songs from one of his most impactful album’s, as well as tracks from the rest of his poignant discography for the Regarding the Joy of Nothing Tour.

Tickets for this show are on sale now and can be purchased via TicketLeap at www.outpostintheburbs.org. Tickets can also be purchased at Watchung Booksellers in Montclair, 54 Fairfield Street, Montclair.